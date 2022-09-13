 About the 13 points output by the offense... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

About the 13 points output by the offense...

NBP81

NBP81

I've been reading alot of comments about how the Fins offense only had 8 drives during this game, I'll be honest, I thought that number was unusually low... Turns out it was the least in the NFL, at least before last nights game, also... The Fins lead all the teams in average time per drive by a wide margin. Thing is, NE were also in the top 1/3rd of the league in average time per drive but the Fins still finished the game with a 5 min time of possession advantage.

When it comes to points per drive, the Fins didnt do all that well finishing 20th, which seems problematic at first glance. But we also have to account that one of those drives was the final one that lasted 4:55 and ended by a kneel down on NE's 11 yard line. This is at least a gimme FG(or 97% for shits and giggles) or at least a possibility of 7 more points... A field goal there puts them around 9th in points per drive and a TD would've put them at 6th...

Now the Fins probably werent the only team to kneel down in good position in week 1, but considering 8 teams lost that were ahead of the Fins in that category, they'd have at least leapfrogged them. Now Im not saying this means the offense played great or anything, Im just offering some reasons why it might not have exploded like everyone expected. And really leading the NFL in time per drive on a week you play in Miami when its over 100 degrees isnt a bad thing at all when you think about it.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

NBP81 said:
That's some good info, thanks.
 
D

DebbieDowner

The offense stunk.

No ifs, ands, or butts about it.

Tua needs to be better. He made poor decisions at times, drafted backward in the pocket on other occasions, and should have had 2 INT’s.

Got the W but gonna have to be better than that against better teams.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Stoobz said:
Yeah Fins were bottom 6 in drive starting field position average...
 
T

TT1HamoFinFan

DebbieDowner said:
The whole offense as a WHOLE needs to be better not just Tua
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DebbieDowner said:
We know......we know.....
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

DebbieDowner said:
What was your prior name that got hit by the ban hammer?
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

DebbieDowner said:
How many Miami players you have on your bad fantasy team?
 
cuban_refugee

cuban_refugee

DebbieDowner said:
I heard Tua’s post game conference and he mentioned there were a couple times the helmet communication was down and he had to wing it. I wish I knew which plays that occurred on.
 
