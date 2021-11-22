About time Tua got a roughing the passer

We won the game or I would be flipping out over the awful calls against the Dolphins in the first half. It seemed very important to the refs that the Jets get plenty of help early on. The calls on Gisecki were blatant to me that something was going on. In the second half the flags helped Miami, why? I suspect that some gambling is going on were games are wagered by halves and the refs are helping somebody somewhere. Flags were thrown against us where there clearly was no violation. One of the flags on Gisecki was simply awful. One penalty cost us a 39 yard pass play. On one play it was I believe 3rd and 11 and we made a clean stop but a flag came out. Archuleta didn't know what to say. The NFL better look at this stuff closely because the entire league could lose credibility fast. I honestly and truly believe there was some cheating going on against Miami in the first half!! I hate saying it because I love the game and I've been watching over 50 years.