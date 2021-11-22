 About time Tua got a roughing the passer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

About time Tua got a roughing the passer

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Jan 17, 2008
11,507
12,287
West Palm Beach
I’ve seen multiple times this year that it’s happened to him with no flag. It’s about damn time he got one called for him.

PS. Tua looked legit peaved at that cheap shot. Screw that dude, he’s the same dude who said Tua was throwing up prayers. He can go eff himself.

 
SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
16,514
12,978
That's actually one of my biggest beefs with officials. If your an elite quarterback, there are definitely different rules on how you can be hit.

I just want consistency. If you can barely touch Tom Brady and get a flag, it needs to be the same for the opposing quarterback.
 
ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
20,550
19,728
mrbunglez said:
I’ve seen multiple times this year that it’s happened to him with no flag. It’s about damn time he got one called for him.

PS. Tua looked legit peaved at that cheap shot. Screw that dude, he’s the same dude who said Tua was throwing up prayers. He can go eff himself.

What's crazy is the annoucers were trying to down play it like it wasn't nothing.
 
Virginia99

Jun 4, 2007
874
886
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That's actually one of my biggest beefs with officials. If your an elite quarterback, there are definitely different rules on how you can be hit.

I just want consistency. If you can barely touch Tom Brady and get a flag, it needs to be the same for the opposing quarterback.
How about the phantom call on Holland on Lamar Jackson???
 
mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Jan 17, 2008
11,507
12,287
West Palm Beach
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That's actually one of my biggest beefs with officials. If your an elite quarterback, there are definitely different rules on how you can be hit.

I just want consistency. If you can barely touch Tom Brady and get a flag, it needs to be the same for the opposing quarterback.
There’s been quite a few hits on him in past games this year where he’s been driven into the ground with no call. That sh.it pisses me off.
 
AvogadrosNumber

Apr 30, 2016
624
875
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That's actually one of my biggest beefs with officials. If your an elite quarterback, there are definitely different rules on how you can be hit.

I just want consistency. If you can barely touch Tom Brady and get a flag, it needs to be the same for the opposing quarterback.
Or named Mac Jones
 
BSQ

Jan 17, 2008
4,412
3,479
Dania Beach, FL.
We won the game or I would be flipping out over the awful calls against the Dolphins in the first half. It seemed very important to the refs that the Jets get plenty of help early on. The calls on Gisecki were blatant to me that something was going on. In the second half the flags helped Miami, why? I suspect that some gambling is going on were games are wagered by halves and the refs are helping somebody somewhere. Flags were thrown against us where there clearly was no violation. One of the flags on Gisecki was simply awful. One penalty cost us a 39 yard pass play. On one play it was I believe 3rd and 11 and we made a clean stop but a flag came out. Archuleta didn't know what to say. The NFL better look at this stuff closely because the entire league could lose credibility fast. I honestly and truly believe there was some cheating going on against Miami in the first half!! I hate saying it because I love the game and I've been watching over 50 years.
 
