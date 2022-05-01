 Absolutely SHOCKED This Guy Wasn't Drafted. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Absolutely SHOCKED This Guy Wasn't Drafted.

K

KTOWNFINFAN

This dude is better than Austin Jackson RIGHT NOW !!!! His Ceiling is solid mid season starter. He has only played 2 seasons. He has a chance to be special in this outside zone offense. This is what he is made for. Some had him going as high as late 3rd early 4th. i am really shocked he didn't get drafted, but the good news is he found his way home. I see him getting playing time year one, maybe starting later in first year.
Vid is from a Bronco fan before the draft. He wanted him at 64.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Mike Jones
KTOWNFINFAN said:
This dude is better than Austin Jackson RIGHT NOW !!!! His Ceiling is solid mid season starter. He has only played 2 seasons. He has a chance to be special in this outside zone offense. This is what he is made for. Some had him going as high as late 3rd early 4th. i am really shocked he didn't get drafted, but the good news is he found his way home. I see him getting playing time year one, maybe starting later in first year.
Vid is from a Bronco fan before the draft. He wanted him at 64.
I watched his tape earlier today. One game of it. The guy in video nailed it with that he struggles with bull rush. But I think he can be coached up.
 
1972forever

KTOWNFINFAN said:
This dude is better than Austin Jackson RIGHT NOW !!!! His Ceiling is solid mid season starter. He has only played 2 seasons. He has a chance to be special in this outside zone offense. This is what he is made for. Some had him going as high as late 3rd early 4th. i am really shocked he didn't get drafted, but the good news is he found his way home. I see him getting playing time year one, maybe starting later in first year.
Vid is from a Bronco fan before the draft. He wanted him at 64.
32 teams didn’t think enough of him to draft him. Hopefully he will come in and at least be a decent backup but I will be surprised if he is anymore that that in his first season. If he actually makes the roster, perhaps he will be able to develop into a starter in the next few years.

I seriously doubt he is going to come in and replace Jackson and I think Jackson has been a below average lineman so far. I think his chances of making the finale 53 man roster is probably small but you never know, He might surprise me.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
KTOWNFINFAN said:
This dude is better than Austin Jackson RIGHT NOW !!!! His Ceiling is solid mid season starter. He has only played 2 seasons. He has a chance to be special in this outside zone offense. This is what he is made for. Some had him going as high as late 3rd early 4th. i am really shocked he didn't get drafted, but the good news is he found his way home. I see him getting playing time year one, maybe starting later in first year.
Vid is from a Bronco fan before the draft. He wanted him at 64.
I actually drafted him in a couple of my completely useless mock drafts, so I'm happy ;)
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Finfan83nj said:
I watched his tape earlier today. One game of it. The guy in video nailed it with that he struggles with bull rush. But I think he can be coached up.
I noticed that issue as well. Nice footwork, but short arms for his 6'7" frame allows DEs to get into his chest. Perhaps coaching/technique can help, but looks like another guard prospect to me. We already have a plethora of those.
 
1972forever

Marino2.0 said:
His arms are much too short to play tackle in the NFL, and he’s way too weak to play guard right now and maybe ever.

Not a good combination. That’s why he wasn’t drafted.
Those things were the knock on him before the draft and as you stated, that’s why he wasn’t drafted. He needs to get a lot stronger to even have a chance in the NFL but unfortunately for him, there isn’t anything he can do about those short arms.
 
