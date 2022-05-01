Absolutely SHOCKED This Guy Wasn't Drafted.

KTOWNFINFAN
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2005
- Messages
- 6,985
- Reaction score
- 1,118
This dude is better than Austin Jackson RIGHT NOW !!!! His Ceiling is solid mid season starter. He has only played 2 seasons. He has a chance to be special in this outside zone offense. This is what he is made for. Some had him going as high as late 3rd early 4th. i am really shocked he didn't get drafted, but the good news is he found his way home. I see him getting playing time year one, maybe starting later in first year.
Vid is from a Bronco fan before the draft. He wanted him at 64.
