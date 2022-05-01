Absolutely SHOCKED This Guy Wasn't Drafted.

KTOWNFINFAN said: This dude is better than Austin Jackson RIGHT NOW !!!! His Ceiling is solid mid season starter. He has only played 2 seasons. He has a chance to be special in this outside zone offense. This is what he is made for. Some had him going as high as late 3rd early 4th. i am really shocked he didn't get drafted, but the good news is he found his way home. I see him getting playing time year one, maybe starting later in first year.

Vid is from a Bronco fan before the draft. He wanted him at 64.

Click to expand...

32 teams didn’t think enough of him to draft him. Hopefully he will come in and at least be a decent backup but I will be surprised if he is anymore that that in his first season. If he actually makes the roster, perhaps he will be able to develop into a starter in the next few years.I seriously doubt he is going to come in and replace Jackson and I think Jackson has been a below average lineman so far. I think his chances of making the finale 53 man roster is probably small but you never know, He might surprise me.