Whats up with Andy Cohen? He has not posted in the "AC in the AM" piece since early August.
Since we won big last Thursday night, I expected something from him. Nothing.
He is a homer like me, but he sure can make a Dolphin fan feel good.
I wonder whats up?
 
I'm not sure he's employed by the team anymore.

But he does have his own website now.

acintheam.com

AC in The AM: Miami Dolphins

About Me Andy Cohen has covered the Miami Dolphins since 1980, first as the beat writer for Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel, then as editor of Dolphin Digest before debuting “AC in the AM” as the colu…
acintheam.com acintheam.com
 
Thanks for sharing. I wasn't aware he had his own deal going.

He is surely a homer, but also a very good writer.

Thanks again.....
 
