El Calebra
Fan
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 6, 2012
- Messages
- 1,431
- Reaction score
- 304
- Age
- 64
- Location
- SC.
Whats up with Andy Cohen? He has not posted in the "AC in the AM" piece since early August.
Since we won big last Thursday night, I expected something from him. Nothing.
He is a homer like me, but he sure can make a Dolphin fan feel good.
I wonder whats up?
Since we won big last Thursday night, I expected something from him. Nothing.
He is a homer like me, but he sure can make a Dolphin fan feel good.
I wonder whats up?