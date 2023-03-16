 Acceptable Use of LOL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Acceptable Use of LOL

Acceptable LoL Usage when Typing Online

  • 100% Ray R level

  • Almost always

  • Often, I enjoy life

  • Half, depends

  • Seldom, your not funny

  • Never, bahumbug

  • It's OK for Ray but he's the only one

eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
4,291
Reaction score
6,392
Location
Minnesota
Good Afternoon,

Just wondering what the acceptable rate of the usage of LoL should be? I mean, how much does someone actually LoL when they write it?
Please inform me. I have a feeling certain posters will be higher than others!
 
I chose half... life has had its effect on me but I still try to laugh. Just depends on my mood! Lol
 
Laughing Out Loud Lol GIF by Studios 2016
 
