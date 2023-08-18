According To My Math

jimthefin
Ramsey got hurt on July 27 and the sky was falling.
Armstead gave us a scare today, August 17.
So I think we should start getting ready for the next big star to scare the crap out of us.
We have about 3 weeks.
Who will it be?
Hill or Waddle maybe?
Chubb or Philips perhaps?
Maybe Xavien Howard will go done to balance out Ramsey.
Or we can go right to DEFCON 1 and make it Tua.
Prepare yourselves people, it will make the shock easier to handle.
