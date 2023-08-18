 According To My Math | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

According To My Math

Ramsey got hurt on July 27 and the sky was falling.

Armstead gave us a scare today, August 17.

So I think we should start getting ready for the next big star to scare the crap out of us.

We have about 3 weeks.

Who will it be?

Hill or Waddle maybe?

Chubb or Philips perhaps?

Maybe Xavien Howard will go done to balance out Ramsey.

Or we can go right to DEFCON 1 and make it Tua.

Prepare yourselves people, it will make the shock easier to handle.
 
Omar?
Let us prey. - LOL
 
What kinda jacked up thread is this...

rondae hollis-jefferson page GIF
 
Such a useless thread
Why don’t you just start a book club or something
This is life in the NFL, I think we know how it works
 
Such a useless thread
Why don’t you just start a book club or something
This is life in the NFL, I think we know how it works
The guy wasting his time posting in a "useless thread" is one of my favorite internet memes.
 
Dude people stopped smoking crack in the 90's.
Not good for you at all.
No nutritional value whatsoever.
 
It is discouraging that a post has to be littered with emoji's in orfer for people to recognize levity.


So here: :chuckle: :sxy: :NUTS::lol::NANA::ywz::DUH:
 
