Accuracy makes a big difference in the redzone

R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
6,254
Reaction score
13
Location
Sparks, NV
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Heading into their week 7 bye, the Dolphins were 24th in the NFL in red zone efficiency (57.7%). Since their bye, the Dolphins are at 100% (5/5) in the red zone. <br><br>5 trips. 5 touchdowns.<br><br>What changed? <a href="https://t.co/mYmJkYDN8D">pic.twitter.com/mYmJkYDN8D</a></p>&mdash; Matt Infante (@MattyInfante) <a href="">November 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Matt Infante
@MattyInfante
·
49m

Heading into their week 7 bye, the Dolphins were 24th in the NFL in red zone efficiency (57.7%). Since their bye, the Dolphins are at 100% (5/5) in the red zone. 5 trips. 5 touchdowns. What changed?
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,815
Reaction score
2,785
Location
Miami
rafael said:
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Heading into their week 7 bye, the Dolphins were 24th in the NFL in red zone efficiency (57.7%). Since their bye, the Dolphins are at 100% (5/5) in the red zone. <br><br>5 trips. 5 touchdowns.<br><br>What changed? <a href="https://t.co/mYmJkYDN8D">pic.twitter.com/mYmJkYDN8D</a></p>&mdash; Matt Infante (@MattyInfante) <a href="">November 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Matt Infante
@MattyInfante
·
49m

Heading into their week 7 bye, the Dolphins were 24th in the NFL in red zone efficiency (57.7%). Since their bye, the Dolphins are at 100% (5/5) in the red zone. 5 trips. 5 touchdowns. What changed?
Click to expand...

"There is no proof that Fitzpatrick couldn't have done better. He could have gone 8/5."

Lol. I appreciate everything Fitzy did for us but Tua is a much better QB than he is, even at this stage.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,699
Reaction score
2,272
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
They had to have been seeing Tua do amazing things in practice. He kept doing more and more and improving right up until the bye. At that point in the mind of Flores, Tua gave us the better chance of winning. He made the switch to Tua at the exact right time imo. He was thrilling to watch, got to admit it! And I was around for Danny!
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,063
Reaction score
1,474
Location
South Park, Colorado
That touchdown pass to Hollins to tie the game was a pass we haven't seen here in over 20 years; in fact that whole 90 yard drive to tie the game when things appeared to be getting away from us isn't something we've seen in a long time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom