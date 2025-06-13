Achane - 5th RB On The Board And 7 Overall For Fantasy - Would You?

phinsforlife
PPR rankings early mock draft. I do not understand the continual fascination with Bijan Robinson. Yes he is good. But not sure how he is ahead of Saquon. Barkley is better, and has a better OL. With regard to Achane, I wouldn't have him behind Jeanty at this point. Jeanty is a pure projection, and who knows re that Las Vegas offense. Could I see taking Achane this high working out? Yes I could. Would I do it? Probably not, I might be inclined to take one of the WR, and pick up the RB on the way back down, like Henry or Irving or James Cook. RBs get injured, and it is still unclear to me how good our OL will be and how exactly Achane will be used. On the other hand, I could see Achane being a home run, especially with all the passes he may catch as well.
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (WR1) -- Bowen
3. Justin Jefferson, Min (WR2) -- McCormick
4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Det (RB2) -- ****croft
5. Saquon Barkley, Phi (RB3) -- Klingele
6. Ashton Jeanty, LV (RB4) -- Lipscomb
7. De'Von Achane, Mia (RB5) -- Kaiser
8. Puka Nacua, LAR (WR3) -- Becquey
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dal (WR4) -- Clay
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (WR5) -- Karabell
11. Christian McCaffrey, SF (RB6) -- Yates
12. Jonathan Taylor, Ind (RB7) -- Moody
14. Derrick Henry, Bal (RB8) -- Yates
15. Josh Jacobs, GB (RB9) -- Karabell
16. Bucky Irving, TB (RB10) -- Clay
17. Kyren Williams, LAR (RB11) -- Becquey
18. James Cook, Buf (RB12) -- Kaiser
19. Nico Collins, Hou (WR7) -- Lipscomb
20. Brian Thomas Jr., Jax (WR8) -- Klingele
21. A.J. Brown, Phi (WR9) -- ****croft
22. Brock Bowers, LV (TE1) -- McCormick
23. Joe Mixon, Hou (RB13) -- Bowen
24. Drake London, Atl (WR10) -- Dopp
Round 11. Bijan Robinson, Atl (RB1) -- Dopp
Fantasy football mock draft: Achane among five RBs to go in top seven picks
In our first 12-team mock draft of the offseason, running backs took priority in the early going in this 1/2 PPR setup.
www.espn.com