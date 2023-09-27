 Achane - AFC Offensive Player of the Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Achane - AFC Offensive Player of the Week

AFC Offensive Player of the Week
De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins · RB

There was no shortage of offensive fireworks or individual standouts in the Miami Dolphins' historic 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but rookie running back Achane stood above the rest. Achane became the second player in NFL history with at least 200 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in a game (Billy Cannon in 1961 was the other). The speedster rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 30 receiving yards and another two scores.

www.nfl.com

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III highlight Players of the Week

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III and Miami back De'Von Achane led the way for the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.
For those that play, he should get a nice Madden boost. His 95 overall speed in the game seems low now that he has 2 of the top 6 fastest Next Gen clocked speeds in the NFL this season!
 
