Achane Breaks Top 10 - RB Index : Mostert 11th

De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins · Rookie
2023 stats: 3 games | 27 att | 309 rush yds | 11.4 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 8 rec | 53 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Achane followed up his four-TD performance in Week 3 with 120 scrimmage yards and two rush TDs in the Dolphins' loss to the Bills. His scores came on a 3-yard run and 10-yard jet sweep -- both in the first half. He became the fourth player in NFL history to have at least six touchdowns in his first three career games. I love how Mike McDaniel is utilizing the rookie speedster early on.
