Achane Breaks Top 10 - RB Index : Mostert 11th

andyahs

^3
De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins · Rookie
2023 stats: 3 games | 27 att | 309 rush yds | 11.4 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 8 rec | 53 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost



Achane followed up his four-TD performance in Week 3 with 120 scrimmage yards and two rush TDs in the Dolphins' loss to the Bills. His scores came on a 3-yard run and 10-yard jet sweep -- both in the first half. He became the fourth player in NFL history to have at least six touchdowns in his first three career games. I love how Mike McDaniel is utilizing the rookie speedster early on.

RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2023 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his ranking of the NFL's top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of the 2023 season. How many rookies make his list? Which team has two representatives?
Still would like the dynamic of Mostert and Achan, still would like to see Mostert start
 
Are we having a contest for who can misspell his name the worst that I am unaware of?

If so, in the immortal words of Mr. Garvey who taught in the inner city for 20 years, D-vonee A-aychanee.
 
I'm using phonetic spelling, like Aychan and H-Anne. Or Ockmed and Poop Art.
 
