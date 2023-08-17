Achane celebration when he scores his first NFL TD….. (don’t hold your breath)

LoneStarPhin
Just one of a dozen things i like about this young man. Old School.
I don’t think I ever saw a “look at me” celebration on any play in college. Ever.
Wonder if that will change a bit with all the glitz and marketing of the NFL. He was a breath of fresh air the last few years.
