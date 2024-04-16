 Achane Has Leveled Up - A Jet Plow Legit RB1? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Achane Has Leveled Up - A Jet Plow Legit RB1?

Wow. Still the fastest on the field (more than likely) and now looks like he can just run through you. I bet he worked out with Mostert all off season to get there. You know with our staff, it was done in a manner to retain quickness. If I had one want player development wise, it was to see him put on some muscle. This is a game changer potentially.

1713267798404.png

1713267774611.png
 
One year ago De'Von was totally focused on his speed and running a great 40 (4.32 seconds at the Combine). He probably saw this as key part in elevating his draft stock (and getting the attention of a Head Coach who loves speed). After making a great start to his career with 11 games played, 800 rushing yds (8 rushing TDs), 197 receiving yds (3 receiving TDs).
I'm not surprised that Achane learned that he needed to put on more muscle so that he is better able to physically take the big hits. The pic from yesterday is good news for all Dolphin fans. He weighed 188 lbs at the Combine but I expect he may be closer to 195 lbs now.
 
Yeah!

1713269750466.gif
 
I’d like to see him at about 205 if he can maintain his speed at that weight
 
If the kid has true natural hands the closest comp to him is McCaffrey.
 
