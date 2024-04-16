Achane Has Leveled Up - A Jet Plow Legit RB1?

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
- Mar 12, 2003
- 28,090
- 91,284
- Margaritaville
Wow. Still the fastest on the field (more than likely) and now looks like he can just run through you. I bet he worked out with Mostert all off season to get there. You know with our staff, it was done in a manner to retain quickness. If I had one want player development wise, it was to see him put on some muscle. This is a game changer potentially.