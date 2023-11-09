 Achane, oh how we've missed you. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Achane, oh how we've missed you.

Thank you! We need him to play like that in the postseason. Mvp achane
 
when he got hurt I said we'd miss him more than some people though but I was told that our running game would be fine, in part because of Wilson coming back.

I wasn’t buying that at all. Achane was opening things up for the whole offense and we've missed that a lot
 
Luckily he wasn't lost for the season. He should be close to 95 percent and hopefully is activated soon.
 
OL is the primary reason why our running game has suffered the way it did.

Taking nothing away from Achane. But when he was playing the OL was pretty much 100%
 
I'd agree to a point......I've seen some plays where Ahmed was the RB and you see him picking the wrong hole which his lack of vision has always been a problem with him. Achane made the OL look better with some of his runs just like Tua makes them look as better pass blockers than they really are.

Either way though , Achane can take it to the house anytime he touches the football and when him and Mostert are on the field at the same time it gives the defense way more to think about and to defense which in turns also helps the OL

Now I agree that a healthy starting 5 would be nice but I think we've had the projected staring 5 only once this year. We've been missing at least one guy on every week(sometimes multiple guys) except for one game IIRC
 
Danny brought a very good point. That I thought about it for a while a few days ago.

The oline was 100 percent back then.

If achane plays close to what he did before when he comes back with as many Injuries on the oline, he is going to be something special.
 
Armstead wasn't playing then.
 
