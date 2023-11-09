Achane, oh how we've missed you.

dolfan91
Enjoy fellas!!!
Luckily he wasn't lost for the season. He should be close to 95 percent and hopefully is activated soon.when he got hurt I said we'd miss him more than some people though but I was told that our running game would be fine, in part because of Wilson coming back.
I wasn’t buying that at all. Achane was opening things up for the whole offense and we've missed that a lot
I'd agree to a point......I've seen some plays where Ahmed was the RB and you see him picking the wrong hole which his lack of vision has always been a problem with him. Achane made the OL look better with some of his runs just like Tua makes them look as better pass blockers than they really are.OL is the primary reason why our running game has suffered the way it did.
Taking nothing away from Achane. But when he was playing the OL was pretty much 100%
Armstead wasn't playing then.OL is the primary reason why our running game has suffered the way it did.
Taking nothing away from Achane. But when he was playing the OL was pretty much 100%