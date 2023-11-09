Achane, oh how we've missed you.

ANUFan said: OL is the primary reason why our running game has suffered the way it did.



Taking nothing away from Achane. But when he was playing the OL was pretty much 100%

I'd agree to a point......I've seen some plays where Ahmed was the RB and you see him picking the wrong hole which his lack of vision has always been a problem with him. Achane made the OL look better with some of his runs just like Tua makes them look as better pass blockers than they really are.Either way though , Achane can take it to the house anytime he touches the football and when him and Mostert are on the field at the same time it gives the defense way more to think about and to defense which in turns also helps the OLNow I agree that a healthy starting 5 would be nice but I think we've had the projected staring 5 only once this year. We've been missing at least one guy on every week(sometimes multiple guys) except for one game IIRC