 Achane on the Move? Murray to Miami? Dolphins Open Cap Space! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Achane on the Move? Murray to Miami? Dolphins Open Cap Space!

I doubt Murray comes here since other teams can offer more money and he would have a better chance at success on several other teams.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I doubt Murray comes here since other teams can offer more money and he would have a better chance at success on several other teams.
Click to expand...
Murray is signing for the vet minimum of $1.3 million with whatever team he signs with. There is no bidding war since Arizona is paying almost all of his contract this year.
 
DolphinsTalk said:
Murray is signing for the vet minimum of $1.3 million with whatever team he signs with. There is no bidding war since Arizona is paying almost all of his contract this year.
Click to expand...
Well if there are at least 2 teams that want him there will be a bidding war. He doesn't have to sign for the league minimum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom