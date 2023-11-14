Achane possibilities

Achane 1st has to be activated from the injury reserve, and even then does he play, or how much does he play?



My question is, with that bye, and extra week to relax, heal, if he were to play against the Raiders (Good possibility), what are the chances that he has yet again, another ridiculous game?



Well, 1st off, don't expect to see Achane get many touches. I expect with the RB by committee Miami has been using, as well as I am sure McDaniel is not going to over-use him after coming back from injury, against a team like the Raiders at home, unless he absolutely has to. Mostert will probably still get the most touches.



On the other hand, considering the Raiders Defense is ranked 28th (allowing 4.6 per carry), and Achane had been averaging over 12 yards a carry before getting injured, if Achane is still continuing from his insane pace, even if he touches the ball 10 times, there is a good chance he goes over 100 yards again for the 4th straight game.



According to some in the organization, if Miami had been in the playoffs, Achane would have been wearing a brace, and playing a while back, so seems he has been ready for a while, and supposedly is running as hard, and fast as before he got injured. Tighten your seat belts, we're about to continue on this amazing season, and coming out of the bye far more dangerous then we went in.