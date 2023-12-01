Achane to Play Sunday

Where did that thread go?Wait, we’re not going to hold him out for the “important” games?? Bold strategy, McD.
Yeah, noone wanted to use their noggin to understand what I was saying so I just deleted it.Into the ether?
Everygame is important right now, we have to win the next three; Commanders, Titans and Jets. Then we have to face Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo for the final stretch. Not an easy task, this is why we have to win now.Wait, we’re not going to hold him out for the “important” games?? Bold strategy, McD.
He was responding to another thread in jest.Everygame is important right now, we have to win the next three; Commanders, Titans and Jets. Then we have to face Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo for the final stretch. Not an easy task, this is why we have to win now.
I wouldn’t have deleted it. Discussion is always good. It wasn’t something completely off the wall considering the way we’re handling injuries this season.Yeah, noone wanted to use their noggin to understand what I was saying so I just deleted it.
Yeah, I was being sarcastic. I’m sure people are actually tired of me harping on the fact that we refuse to play guys who aren’t at least 110% healthy.Everygame is important right now, we have to win the next three; Commanders, Titans and Jets. Then we have to face Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo for the final stretch. Not an easy task, this is why we have to win now.
Haha so unless everyone agreed with your view the topic was not worthy? Is that how it works?Yeah, noone wanted to use their noggin to understand what I was saying so I just deleted it.
Pretty much.Haha so unless everyone agreed with your view the topic was not worthy? Is that how it works?