Achane to Play Sunday

Wait, we’re not going to hold him out for the “important” games?? Bold strategy, McD.
 
Sorry Ford, Achane is go time!

(And yes, I'm sitting Hurts for Stroud this week 🤣)
 
ForksPhin said:
Everygame is important right now, we have to win the next three; Commanders, Titans and Jets. Then we have to face Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo for the final stretch. Not an easy task, this is why we have to win now.
 
Mcganiel said:
He was responding to another thread in jest.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Yeah, noone wanted to use their noggin to understand what I was saying so I just deleted it.
I wouldn’t have deleted it. Discussion is always good. It wasn’t something completely off the wall considering the way we’re handling injuries this season.
 
Mcganiel said:
Yeah, I was being sarcastic. I’m sure people are actually tired of me harping on the fact that we refuse to play guys who aren’t at least 110% healthy.
 
