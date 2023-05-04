 Achane vs Gibbs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Achane vs Gibbs

I Watching tape of the 2 before the draft and I thought before watching Gybbs would be the perfect back for us. But after looking more closely I was surprised that Achane was on par and better in certain areas. Gybbs went high in draft obviously. He is only one inch taller and 12 lbs heavier. The area Gybbs is better is he has receiver like Traits in the passing game, impressive. Achane is good too but ball needs to be placed properly. But honestly just from a running standpoint Achane was clearly better. He takes shorter steps enabling him to shift quicker, evade better and more power despite the less weight. Achane breaks more tackles not just because of his power but he gets defenders consistently off balance because he’s shifting so quickly thus when he puts his head down he’s breaking off balance tacklers. Gybbs goes down quicker. Honestly I think we got the second best back in draft. Should be exciting to watch.
 
I mean Detroit took Gibbs 12th overall while we took Achane 84th. Just from a value standpoint we won. In all seriousness, if Achane weighed 195-200lbs he would have been gone in the first.
 
And he doesn’t fumble! Which is huge for winning close games. Also this idea that he isn’t a heavy load back- well that remains to be seen, however if he becomes the great back we think he’s capable of being he can be in on every important drive. Also he can carry the load in big games. I’m content with him being available in the clutch times.
 
Gibbs has the edge as a receiver, but Achane gives you the return game.

Will be interesting to see who has the better career. I haven't been shy in expressing how much I love Achane. Great pick.
 
Been reading these exact arguments over and over as those of us in fantasy football prepare for our rookie drafts. There are some experts that have the same view as you.
Is it really applicable for fantasy? I would think Gibbs will get a lot more touches, given the two situations.
 
Is it really applicable for fantasy? I would think Gibbs will get a lot more touches, given the two situations.
It is in dynasty leagues since the other Miami backs won't be here long
 
I don’t care about fantasy leagues. I just want us to win and if Achane can help us do that then that's what matters to me......there's no doubt that he adds another dimension to the offense if we use him right.
 
