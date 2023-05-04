Achane vs Gybbs

I Watching tape of the 2 before the draft and I thought before watching Gybbs would be the perfect back for us. But after looking more closely I was surprised that Achane was on par and better in certain areas. Gybbs went high in draft obviously. He is only one inch taller and 12 lbs heavier. The area Gybbs is better is he has receiver like Traits in the passing game, impressive. Achane is good too but ball needs to be placed properly. But honestly just from a running standpoint Achane was clearly better. He takes shorter steps enabling him to shift quicker, evade better and more power despite the less weight. Achane breaks more tackles not just because of his power but he gets defenders consistently off balance because he’s shifting so quickly thus when he puts his head down he’s breaking off balance tacklers. Gybbs goes down quicker. Honestly I think we got the second best back in draft. Should be exciting to watch.