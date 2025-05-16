Achane Wants 1,000 Yards On The Ground

phinsforlife
-Will the OL be good enough?
-Will McDaniel commit to the run enough?
-Can Achane take the pounding with this many carries? And if Achane gets this many carries, is this the best way to use him or will it really shorten his career (and put him at too much risk this season) or will the load be spread to the other backs for these reasons?
-Will Achane have the ball thrown to him so much, he won't be able to do this on the ground?
It is going to be interesting. I have no idea what is going to happen this year or how it is going to look. You know what Baltimore is going to be for example as they have a clear identity on offense (see the deal they just gave Derrick Henry) and on defense, I have no idea how it is going to look for Miami this year and what they are going to try and do. But I sure am curious.
