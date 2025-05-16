 Achane Wants 1,000 Yards On The Ground | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Achane Wants 1,000 Yards On The Ground

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
5,364
Reaction score
9,688
Age
48
Location
san diego
-Will the OL be good enough?
-Will McDaniel commit to the run enough?
-Can Achane take the pounding with this many carries? And if Achane gets this many carries, is this the best way to use him or will it really shorten his career (and put him at too much risk this season) or will the load be spread to the other backs for these reasons?
-Will Achane have the ball thrown to him so much, he won't be able to do this on the ground?

It is going to be interesting. I have no idea what is going to happen this year or how it is going to look. You know what Baltimore is going to be for example as they have a clear identity on offense (see the deal they just gave Derrick Henry) and on defense, I have no idea how it is going to look for Miami this year and what they are going to try and do. But I sure am curious.

www.nbcsports.com

De'Von Achane seeking 1,000 rushing yards: I have left a lot of plays out there

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane set an NFL record for yards per carry (7.8) as a rookie in 2023, and last season, his 1,499 scrimmage yards ranked third in team history.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
 
If the OL can actually run block to an adequate standard then it will probably take him 200 carries or maybe less, so you are looking at about 12 carries a game on average. Perfectly doable if the line opens some holes for him.
 
Springveldt said:
If the OL can actually run block to an adequate standard then it will probably take him 200 carries or maybe less, so you are looking at about 12 carries a game on average. Perfectly doable if the line opens some holes for him.
Click to expand...
I think he almost projects better on less carries, given his ability and his stature.
 
Shula Fan said:
that’s under 59 yards per game. I’m not impressed by 1000 yards anymore with three additional games added to the NFL season
Click to expand...
Certainly used to be a lot tougher to pull off. Today, 1200 yards would be about the same as 1000 was back when. But Achane (rightly so) is thinking extension / 2nd contract.
 
phinsforlife said:
-Will the OL be good enough?
-Will McDaniel commit to the run enough?
-Can Achane take the pounding with this many carries? And if Achane gets this many carries, is this the best way to use him or will it really shorten his career (and put him at too much risk this season) or will the load be spread to the other backs for these reasons?
-Will Achane have the ball thrown to him so much, he won't be able to do this on the ground?

It is going to be interesting. I have no idea what is going to happen this year or how it is going to look. You know what Baltimore is going to be for example as they have a clear identity on offense (see the deal they just gave Derrick Henry) and on defense, I have no idea how it is going to look for Miami this year and what they are going to try and do. But I sure am curious.

www.nbcsports.com

De'Von Achane seeking 1,000 rushing yards: I have left a lot of plays out there

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane set an NFL record for yards per carry (7.8) as a rookie in 2023, and last season, his 1,499 scrimmage yards ranked third in team history.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...

Who says he will need that many carries to reach 1000 yards?

IIn 2023, when Miami had better blocking then normal, Achane appeared many games later, was averaging just 10 carries a game, and at a point was in a very serious possibility of overtaking 1st place running the ball if he continued on the tear he was on.

Now obviously I don't expect 7 to 10 yard average from him, but I like the way the line is looking right now...I like the TE we got after the draft that can be a very effective blocker. Let's face it, Achane is just 2 good blocks away every time he touches the ball from taking it to the house, or at least consistently 15 to 20 yard runs.

Achane needs to realize it's a team game, there are 3 other RBs on the team that if each make the team, will be expecting touches, on the other hand, getting around 10 handoffs a games is not out of the question, and him still getting 1000 yards averaging 10 a game is even less out of the question if he gets his head on right, and the O-Line does not suck anymore.

An added bonus, if Achane gets 1000 yards on the ground, her is also fully capable of adding around more or less 500 more yards through the air...That's a 1,500 yard season, which is fully possible with someone like Achane.

On the other hand, yes, he does have to prove he can play an entire season without injury.
 
Last edited:
It's not impressive at all to hit 1000 yards rushing in a season.

I would want a RB that hits 100 yards a game on average. Give me a single back who delivers those numbers and I'm all in.

Teams try to achieve it these days by using multiple backs instead of relying on one because of the success in the passing game.

They have it all wrong, in my opinion. If your focus is the RB, then your focus has to be OL.

Right where the games are still won. :cheers:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom