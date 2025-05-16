Achane Wants 1,000 Yards On The Ground

phinsforlife said:

-Will McDaniel commit to the run enough?

-Can Achane take the pounding with this many carries? And if Achane gets this many carries, is this the best way to use him or will it really shorten his career (and put him at too much risk this season) or will the load be spread to the other backs for these reasons?

-Will Achane have the ball thrown to him so much, he won't be able to do this on the ground?



It is going to be interesting. I have no idea what is going to happen this year or how it is going to look. You know what Baltimore is going to be for example as they have a clear identity on offense (see the deal they just gave Derrick Henry) and on defense, I have no idea how it is going to look for Miami this year and what they are going to try and do. But I sure am curious.



Who says he will need that many carries to reach 1000 yards?IIn 2023, when Miami had better blocking then normal, Achane appeared many games later, was averaging just 10 carries a game, and at a point was in a very serious possibility of overtaking 1st place running the ball if he continued on the tear he was on.Now obviously I don't expect 7 to 10 yard average from him, but I like the way the line is looking right now...I like the TE we got after the draft that can be a very effective blocker. Let's face it, Achane is just 2 good blocks away every time he touches the ball from taking it to the house, or at least consistently 15 to 20 yard runs.Achane needs to realize it's a team game, there are 3 other RBs on the team that if each make the team, will be expecting touches, on the other hand, getting around 10 handoffs a games is not out of the question, and him still getting 1000 yards averaging 10 a game is even less out of the question if he gets his head on right, and the O-Line does not suck anymore.An added bonus, if Achane gets 1000 yards on the ground, her is also fully capable of adding around more or less 500 more yards through the air...That's a 1,500 yard season, which is fully possible with someone like Achane.On the other hand, yes, he does have to prove he can play an entire season without injury.