Acho - “A good loss?”

Acho 5:20 “Am I tripping to say that this was a good loss?” “”Tua himself said some needed to be humbled…”
Ya...Tua himself needed a little humbling after the Broncos game...talkin' about giving all the OL doubters a middle-finger. Karma in the form of Eichenberg smacked him in the grill.
So Tua needed humbling for defending his teammates? Weird.
There's defending, then there's talkin' smack...how'd that go for 'em Sunday?
McD defended Eichenberg after the game. Should he get some karma this week?
Coach-speak is its own animal...everybody knows that.
