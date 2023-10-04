 Acho - “A good loss?” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Acho - “A good loss?”

Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
19,867
Reaction score
19,015
Location
Calgary Alberta


Acho 5:20 “Am I tripping to say that this was a good loss?” “”Tua himself said some needed to be humbled…”
 
Rev Kev said:
Acho 5:20 “Am I tripping to say that this was a good loss?” “”Tua himself said some needed to be humbled…
Click to expand...
Ya...Tua himself needed a little humbling after the Broncos game...talkin' about giving all the OL doubters a middle-finger. Karma in the form of Eichenberg smacked him in the grill.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Ya...Tua himself needed a little humbling after the Broncos game...talkin' about giving all the OL doubters a middle-finger. Karma in the form of Eichenberg smacked him in the grill.
Click to expand...
So Tua needed humbling for defending his teammates? Weird.
 
Rev Kev said:


Acho 5:20 “Am I tripping to say that this was a good loss?” “”Tua himself said some needed to be humbled…”
Click to expand...


They ain't lyin. The bills deserved the win and wanted it more. However, I still believe that it's up to us how we respond. We have enough leadership and talent on this team, so I am confident we are going to come out strong on Sunday.
 
ForksPhin said:
McD defended Eichenberg after the game. Should he get some karma this week?
Click to expand...

What they say in public to the press and what they say to each other in private is a lot different. It's never good for an HC to throw a player under the bus. Especially since McDaniel is known as a player's coach looking to help every guy reach their dream.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom