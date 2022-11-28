 Acho at it again. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Acho at it again.

ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Hopefully he can use this pocket presence to great effect against the Niners. They have beat up some mediocre QBs lately - aging Stafford, Colt McCoy, Andy Dalton (and throw in Herbert without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams).

So, sure, this is going to be a test for the Dolphins. Maybe a massive test with Armstead missing. But let’s not pretend that this isn’t going to be a major test for the Niners. The last time they faced a great QB, they gave up 44 points (Mahomes).
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

The Ghost said:
You thought you needed to post that here?

Your brain didn’t stop you from hitting post?

See how the guy before you posted actual insight?
Click to expand...
No kidding right, it's like some people can't enjoy the team for anything.
 
foozool13

foozool13

The Ghost said:
You thought you needed to post that here?

Your brain didn’t stop you from hitting post?

See how the guy before you posted actual insight?
Click to expand...
Watching that video and the OTs on that play, that popped into my head and I posted it. Thought this was a forum to post Dolphins thoughts and questions and such. Guess I was wrong.
 
