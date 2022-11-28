Acho at it again.

Hopefully he can use this pocket presence to great effect against the Niners. They have beat up some mediocre QBs lately - aging Stafford, Colt McCoy, Andy Dalton (and throw in Herbert without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams).



So, sure, this is going to be a test for the Dolphins. Maybe a massive test with Armstead missing. But let’s not pretend that this isn’t going to be a major test for the Niners. The last time they faced a great QB, they gave up 44 points (Mahomes).