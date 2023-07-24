 Acho Going All In On Tua Being Better Than Herbert | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Acho Going All In On Tua Being Better Than Herbert

Its time to end a lot of debates and answer all the questions of the doubters.
 
Fin-Loco said:
If anyone is at the point where they are still a doubter, they are blind. Tua will prove them wrong but anyone that;s come this far and at this point still doubts Tua, they're dead to me.
Click to expand...

I think its more hate, than doubt, actually.
 
The Ghost said:
I think its more hate, than doubt, actually.
Click to expand...
Makes no difference to me. At this point if someone says they're a Phins fan and still not in with Tua I think their opinion is less than worthless. They are either too feeble minded to believe what their eyes showed them and instead buy into the limp brained media swill or they are simply stupid.
 
I have been saying all along that I was happy that the Dolphins drafted Tua and not Herbert. So Acho stating that Tua is better than Herbert is no surprise to me at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom