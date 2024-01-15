 Acquiring Jordan Love in a trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Acquiring Jordan Love in a trade

F

Finner89

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 26, 2017
Messages
111
Reaction score
80
Age
27
Location
Tampa
Would you give up Tua and a 1st for Jordan Love?

Risk: Love could be a flash in the pan who has a HC scheming guys open. He also doesn't do well with pressure. There were guys open by like 20 yards today.

Reward: He is mobile and has an arm. His accuracy has improved.

Do you think this is something you would go for?
 
We gave up our draft slot to Green Bay so they could draft their Qb. I think we somehow got fleeced in the transaction.

Omar always said Love was the Qb Flores wanted not Tua or Herbert
 
Finner89 said:
Would you give up Tua and a 1st for Jordan Love?

Risk: Love could be a flash in the pan who has a HC scheming guys open. He also doesn't do well with pressure. There were guys open by like 20 yards today.

Reward: He is mobile and has an arm. His accuracy has improved.

Do you think this is something you would go for?
Click to expand...
Packers hung up the phone.
 
The real question is 'would Green Bay give up Love for Tua and a 1st' and everyone already knows the answer

giphy.gif
 
Finner89 said:
Would you give up Tua and a 1st for Jordan Love?

Risk: Love could be a flash in the pan who has a HC scheming guys open. He also doesn't do well with pressure. There were guys open by like 20 yards today.

Reward: He is mobile and has an arm. His accuracy has improved.

Do you think this is something you would go for?p
Click to expand...
Packers would be absolutely crazy to give him up
 
OK. Obviously GB apparently bails on this transaction.

Mechanically, what does Love do that Tua can't. Tua has very good accuracy. Maybe better than Love.

Anyways, I deserve the hate. My bad.
 
Incredible coaching and development job by LaFleur. Didn’t look like he was going to pan out early on, but the offense started clicking just at the right time
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom