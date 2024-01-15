Acquiring Jordan Love in a trade

Would you give up Tua and a 1st for Jordan Love?
Risk: Love could be a flash in the pan who has a HC scheming guys open. He also doesn't do well with pressure. There were guys open by like 20 yards today.
Reward: He is mobile and has an arm. His accuracy has improved.
Do you think this is something you would go for?
