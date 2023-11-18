Active OL for the Raiders game

brumdog44
Active Roster
With 9 OL on the active roster right now and Jones and Hunt both hurt, what is the plan for the OL on the 46 man active for Sunday? We've already heard that Hunt is out. With Armstead, Cotton, Williams, Eichenberg, and Jackson set to start, that only leaves Kendall Lamm, Kion Smith, and Robert Jones as available and Jones hasn't practiced all week.
Is McDaniel going to:
1. Only dress 7 OL?
2. Dress 8 with Jones being in the 'use only in emergency' role like they did with Conner Williams before he was ready?
3. Move Ulave up from the PS and dress him while exposing someone else to waivers?
