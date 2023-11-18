 Active OL for the Raiders game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Active OL for the Raiders game

With 9 OL on the active roster right now and Jones and Hunt both hurt, what is the plan for the OL on the 46 man active for Sunday? We've already heard that Hunt is out. With Armstead, Cotton, Williams, Eichenberg, and Jackson set to start, that only leaves Kendall Lamm, Kion Smith, and Robert Jones as available and Jones hasn't practiced all week.

Is McDaniel going to:

1. Only dress 7 OL?
2. Dress 8 with Jones being in the 'use only in emergency' role like they did with Conner Williams before he was ready?
3. Move Ulave up from the PS and dress him while exposing someone else to waivers?
 
Jones is out too and there should be no way they roll with only 7 when you consider that Armstead and Williams have been hurt so I expect one OL to be elevated....could be Hayes or Uluave
 
You’d think it would be Uluave over Hayes, considering Lamm and Smith both play tackle. Either way, not an optimal situation.
 
