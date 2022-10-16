 Adam Gase 2.0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adam Gase 2.0

P

Phins40

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
1,428
Reaction score
38
Age
33
Calls some nice plays, but D is underachieving, Sp. teams sucks, teams falls apart without a great QB, can even put a small running game together, at least we have full back on the roster!!!!!
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
27,095
Reaction score
26,141
Location
Columbus, OH
Only thing I’ll say for Mcdaniel’s defense is for the 3rd straight week he had to finish the game with a QB different from the one that started. That’s unheard of. 3-0 when he has his QB 0-3 when he has to play musical chairs at QB
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,898
Reaction score
3,111
Location
Carolina
The ping pong table ****ed us. As a coach this does not make it to the media. **** waddle.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,595
Reaction score
27,571
Age
69
Location
Miami
Phins40 said:
Calls some nice plays, but D is underachieving, Sp. teams sucks, teams falls apart without a great QB, can even put a small running game together, at least we have full back on the roster!!!!!
Click to expand...
Go root for another team. I hope MCDaniel is here for the next decade. It’s not his fault he inherited the worst OL in the league and Armstead can’t stay healthy.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
1,470
Reaction score
977
Location
Fort Lauderdale
Not a good comparison. There were some questionable calls today but this team looks completely different without Tua
 
rlandn

rlandn

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
218
Reaction score
460
Location
Canada
Phins40 said:
Calls some nice plays, but D is underachieving, Sp. teams sucks, teams falls apart without a great QB, can even put a small running game together, at least we have full back on the roster!!!!!
Click to expand...
Donkey
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,693
Reaction score
5,588
Location
Canada
Mods should ban OP.

I’m as upset as anyone about the loss but I’m really sick of trolls + low-effort posters who only ever call for players to be benched or coaches to be fired.

And it feels like nothing is ever done about them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom