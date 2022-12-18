Adam Gase 2.0

Phins40 said: Another hyped coached who chokes in the big ones. Even Gase won in Buffalo with Tannehill and Drake. Too cute for his own good. We keep saying he will learn but he has not in three weeks. Click to expand...

Lol your comparing him to a guy who`s lucky to be coaching a high school team if he even still has that job cmon man . He`s a rookie and he`s done way more good for the team then bad . I wonder what all you Debbie downers will think when he wins us our first playoff game in 20 plus years .