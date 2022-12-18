 Adam Gase 2.0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Adam Gase 2.0

T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,717
Reaction score
2,596
He's a stubborn play caller like Gase for certain. Idk how anyone can not see That esp after tonight. That was some throw the ball in your own end zone level idiocy
 
P

Phins40

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
1,435
Reaction score
57
Age
33
Ya as mad as I am at McDaniel this is way too far. McDaniel just needs to tone down the aggression on 3rd and short and commit to the run a little more. He’s leaps and bounds better than Gase
He needs to be fired for keeping Boyer and his non stopped being out coached.
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
3,187
Reaction score
1,971
Location
Toronto
Another hyped coached who chokes in the big ones. Even Gase won in Buffalo with Tannehill and Drake. Too cute for his own good. We keep saying he will learn but he has not in three weeks.
That’s a stretch bud.
 
waylon

waylon

Club Member
Joined
Jul 29, 2020
Messages
275
Reaction score
359
Location
Port Alberni , BC , Canada
Another hyped coached who chokes in the big ones. Even Gase won in Buffalo with Tannehill and Drake. Too cute for his own good. We keep saying he will learn but he has not in three weeks.
Lol your comparing him to a guy who`s lucky to be coaching a high school team if he even still has that job cmon man . He`s a rookie and he`s done way more good for the team then bad . I wonder what all you Debbie downers will think when he wins us our first playoff game in 20 plus years .
 
Just Win Baby

Just Win Baby

Active Roster
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
701
Reaction score
116
Location
Newark, New York
Threads like this are why Dolphins fans are laughed at nationally. I'm proud of this team after today, and I'm even prouder of our head coach for dialing up 29 points (shoulda been more if Sherfield didn't drop that TD) on the road in a tough environment. You people are unhinged.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
28,862
Reaction score
28,715
Location
Columbus, OH
Not going to say he’s Gase. But he shouldn’t be crowned as Miami's coach for the long haul either. Still has much to prove. And definitely hasn’t done anything to be immune to criticism.
 
