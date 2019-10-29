Adam Gase for the next 30 years?

Would you quit being a Dolphins fan if Adam Gase was the Dolphins coach for the next 30 years?

  • Hell yes! I'm out!

    Votes: 11 40.7%

  • I'll stick with my Fins

    Votes: 16 59.3%
  • Total voters
    27
finomenal

finomenal

I heard this on a podcast last week. He was cheerfully ripping the Jets, talking about Gase and his gross incompetence. It was a pretty funny segment. The question posed was:


Would you quit being a Dolphins fan if Adam Gase was the coach of the Dolphins for the next 30 years?
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
My heart is already more into the college game so I don't know if I would quit being a fan, just may stop following.
 
SkapePhin

SkapePhin

Rump Shaker
I've already lived through 20 years of incompetent coaches, what's 30 more?
 
Jeremy0020

Jeremy0020

LMFAO. Gase is not a bad coach. He is a damn good QB coach! He is a good game planer. He has been the HC for two teams with horrible offensive lines. I know it is not sexy.... But the lines make the machine work. Everybody cries and moans when teams spend first round picks on the lines. But those big SOB's make the team work! If I give you a team of 53 Tom Brady's or any QB of your choice... My team of 53 JJ Watt's or Chris Jones' would slaughter you every game! Why? Because, sometimes what you see is not how **** works! Damn microwave society.
 
39wildman

39wildman

This is Adam last head coach job in NFL. Was bad hiring for dolphins as well. At leased he got his money..
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

None of my business.
I think we can safely say that whatever promise Gase showed as a coach in 2016 has now completely evaporated. He's a bad head coach. Just bad.

Would I stop being a fan? I guess so. Give me another 5 years of Chris Grier's incompetence and I'll probably get there anyway.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Jeremy0020 said:
LMFAO. Gase is not a bad coach. He is a damn good QB coach! He is a good game planer. He has been the HC for two teams with horrible offensive lines. I know it is not sexy.... But the lines make the machine work. Everybody cries and moans when teams spend first round picks on the lines. But those big SOB's make the team work! If I give you a team of 53 Tom Brady's or any QB of your choice... My team of 53 JJ Watt's or Chris Jones' would slaughter you every game! Why? Because, sometimes what you see is not how **** works! Damn microwave society.
You must have missed the part where Adam Gase said that he didnt want to spend money on the oline because in his "System" the QB gets the ball out so fast that they are irrelevant.

Adam Gase is a bad coach.
 
