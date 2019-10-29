Adam Gase for the next 30 years?

LMFAO. Gase is not a bad coach. He is a damn good QB coach! He is a good game planer. He has been the HC for two teams with horrible offensive lines. I know it is not sexy.... But the lines make the machine work. Everybody cries and moans when teams spend first round picks on the lines. But those big SOB's make the team work! If I give you a team of 53 Tom Brady's or any QB of your choice... My team of 53 JJ Watt's or Chris Jones' would slaughter you every game! Why? Because, sometimes what you see is not how **** works! Damn microwave society.