Adam Schein on the Dolphins

Finswatch
Active Roster
- Joined
Mar 18, 2024
- Messages
- 1,226
- Reaction score
- 2,675
- Age
- 61
- Location
Morristown NJ
" I hate this team, hate this organization. They make me sick, I find them loathsome, they need a new HC and QB. Mike McDaniel is 4-16 against teams above .500, what else do you need to know?"
Can not argue with any of this, they've become a joke. They aren't relevant and will not be unless there are major changes made to this team after this season.
Call and leave a message for Steve Ross at the Related Companies at 212-801-1000
Not acceptable for this franchise to be this bad. McDaniel and Tua can not come back next year, don't care about his contract, he doesn't either apparently so get his broken down, useless carcass off the roster.
