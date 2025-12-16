 Adam Schein on the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adam Schein on the Dolphins

" I hate this team, hate this organization. They make me sick, I find them loathsome, they need a new HC and QB. Mike McDaniel is 4-16 against teams above .500, what else do you need to know?"

Can not argue with any of this, they've become a joke. They aren't relevant and will not be unless there are major changes made to this team after this season.

Call and leave a message for Steve Ross at the Related Companies at 212-801-1000

Not acceptable for this franchise to be this bad. McDaniel and Tua can not come back next year, don't care about his contract, he doesn't either apparently so get his broken down, useless carcass off the roster.
 
Tell us something that hasn't been talked about here to death in every other thread.
 
Is that really the phone number to his company?
 
To have that much contempt and he's not a Dolphins fan is a little weird. He's not wrong, though.
 
Can we rework his contract and trade him to KC at the beginning of the next offseason? They need a backup QB in case Mahomes isn't ready to start.
 
The 3rd quarter last night was the worst offensively in McDaniel's head coaching history. The 4th quarter was called by Troy Aikman one of the worst quarters of football that he has ever seen. But yeah, let's keep McDaniel around for another year.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
The 4th quarter was called by Troy Aikman one of the worst quarters of football that he has ever seen
If we do replace McD, the new coach should print this out, put it on the wall in the locker room and use this to set the expectations for '26
 
Bull said:
Can we rework his contract and trade him to KC at the beginning of the next offseason? They need a backup QB in case Mahomes isn't ready to start.
Rework how? Moving a lot of salary to a signing bonus will make it easier for other teams to acquire him but can the dolphins afford to accelerate that much cap hit into 2026?
 
