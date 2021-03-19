 Add a LB, a RB and OT and our draft board will be completely open | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Add a LB, a RB and OT and our draft board will be completely open

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,226
Reaction score
113
Age
51
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,

First, I must tell that I am very happy and very impressed with our FO in this FA class.
They waited that price lower and sign many solid guys on 1 year prove it deal.....for me it's a masterful plan.

Now, I really would like we sign a RB (Carson, Fournette or at least Duke Johnson), an OT with experience on cheap deal (Eric Fisher or Mitchell Schwartz), and a LB and after that we would have a completely open draft board without be in position to pick for needs

We could draft player we like ( In exemple Pitts at 3) or Humphrey at 18, we could trade back and collect pick for next year because that seems to be a blueprint for this regime to built in the draft and I am 100% agree with this thinking.

Opinions
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,065
Reaction score
4,409
I think you can just keep Jessie Davis and between Jackson, Hunt, Wilson, Davis and either Pankey or a project tackle in the late rounds or as an udfa and be ok at that spot. I'm guessing the oline will be Skura and a rookie at center with Kindley, Flowers, Jackson, Hunt, Wilson, Davis and eith Deiter, Pankey or a rookie project rounding out the unit.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,122
Reaction score
860
I still want to draft a WR in the first round even after the Will Fuller signing. He only signed for one year. We still need more receivers.
 
