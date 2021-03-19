Add a LB, a RB and OT and our draft board will be completely open

Hello,



First, I must tell that I am very happy and very impressed with our FO in this FA class.

They waited that price lower and sign many solid guys on 1 year prove it deal.....for me it's a masterful plan.



Now, I really would like we sign a RB (Carson, Fournette or at least Duke Johnson), an OT with experience on cheap deal (Eric Fisher or Mitchell Schwartz), and a LB and after that we would have a completely open draft board without be in position to pick for needs



We could draft player we like ( In exemple Pitts at 3) or Humphrey at 18, we could trade back and collect pick for next year because that seems to be a blueprint for this regime to built in the draft and I am 100% agree with this thinking.



