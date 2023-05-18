 Adding A NFL Legend to each NFL Roster- A Fun Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adding A NFL Legend to each NFL Roster- A Fun Thread

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,341
Reaction score
1,952
www.pff.com

Adding one former NFL legend to every 2023 roster: Brian Dawkins, Joe Montana and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF NFL Show hosts Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo added one team legend to each 2023 NFL squad.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Fan interest is winding down and PFF did a fun deal in adding a legend to each team. It is fantasy to the extreme but some fun to "Dream On."

MIAMI DOLPHINS: QB DAN MARINO

One of the great unanswered questions in the NFL is what kind of absurd numbers Dan Marino would put up in the modern game. Achieving 5,000 passing yards in a single season has been done 15 times in NFL history — 14 times from 2008 onward, and once by Dan Marino in 1984. That was just Marino’s second year in the league, and it also saw him throw 48 touchdown passes at 9.0 yards per attempt. The only players to beat his 48 touchdown passes in a season are Peyton Manning, Tom Brady (throwing to Randy Moss) and Patrick Mahomes. Marino on the current Dolphins roster would be fireworks.

Big surprise on choice here. Some may prefer the OL. :cool:
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,917
Reaction score
19,861
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
7000 yards. 65 TD's. Zero losses.

Upon playing one game Dan Marino BLASTS the NFL for making the game to easy for QB's.
 
narwal007

narwal007

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 30, 2021
Messages
1,408
Reaction score
2,115
Age
113
Location
Proxima Centauri
Gents and ladies. Here , here. I move to add Earl Campbell to our roster.

We wouldn’t really need an Oline at that point. 😂
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
4,431
Reaction score
7,003
narwal007 said:
Gents and ladies. Here , here. I move to add Earl Campbell to our roster.

We wouldn’t really need an Oline at that point. 😂
Click to expand...
Has to be a TEAM legend, as in a former Dolphin.

My first thought was Richmond Webb but my second thought was "No you idiot, Marino!".
 
