Adversity

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Aug 25, 2011
IMG_8091.PNG

It has been only 2 weeks since this ICONIC moment. A win against the Bills and a 3-0 record.

McDaniel speaks to the team about overcoming adversity a week before this

Every thread (almost) is talking about the negatives...how could they not....these unyielding Dolphin fans that have endured so much

It is not 0-7 like last year......it is not that we can't beat the Bills or win in Baltimore.......It is not the end of the season.

Vikings will be a great test to see how the Dolphins do face adversity but I hope they can succeed and they will need a packed stadium behind them....whether it is Tua, Teddy, or even Skylar or Sinnet......

Lets' GOoooooooooooooooooooo!
 
S

Sirspud

I told everybody 3-0 means nothing for a season at large except that we're gonna have at least three wins.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

We’ve already shown who we are when healthy. I know every team deals with injuries but literally our best players at the most important positions are hurt. Jets game means nothing to me. We just got to get some guys healthy
 
JoePhins13

JoePhins13

In this game it seemed like after the missed field goal and the jets scoring on the next drive the team was deflated. Then the fumble happened and they laid down the rest of the game. It was reminiscent of the Titans game last year. I don't like seeing the team quit fighting and/or look lackadaisical. Injuries played a huge role in this game but it wasn't the only problem. They have a lot of work to do before Sunday. I don't know what the answer is but what happened today ain't it.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Losing 2 in a row while getting embarrassed by the Jets causing them to fall to 3rd place in the division. The entire team better come out fired up, well prepared and with chips on their shoulders next week vs the Vikings. There is no more room for error, so they better find a way to get a win. Another loss and this season will spiral down into the abyss like every other season in recent memory.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Team sucks right now. Idc about the platitudes - fix the d , establish the run, get the key players healthy
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

It’s because our defense has been exposed. It needs to be addressed. I was a fan of letting Boyer go and McDaniel bringing in his own guy but he didn’t. McDaniel is probably questioning himself on this one right now. We will NOT make the playoffs when you have young QBs dissecting our D they way Wilson did today. It’s gonna get worse as the season goes on. Sneaky feeling we don’t even see Jones this season
 
Danny

Danny

One win against the Vikings......that's what we need for everybody to step off the edge.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

The problem is that we just had 9 days off and Waddle wasn’t 100% clearly, X couldn’t play, Byron Jones still isn’t healthy, Tyreek is banged up, Armstead is officially a problem, Tua‘s condition is top secret, no updates on Austin Jackson.

This is an epic injury list and we’ re not going to win games if this injury list doesn’t clear up. Our secondary is shot to sh!t.
 
