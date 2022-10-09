It has been only 2 weeks since this ICONIC moment. A win against the Bills and a 3-0 record.McDaniel speaks to the team about overcoming adversity a week before thisEvery thread (almost) is talking about the negatives...how could they not....these unyielding Dolphin fans that have endured so muchIt is not 0-7 like last year......it is not that we can't beat the Bills or win in Baltimore.......It is not the end of the season.Vikings will be a great test to see how the Dolphins do face adversity but I hope they can succeed and they will need a packed stadium behind them....whether it is Tua, Teddy, or even Skylar or Sinnet......Lets' GOoooooooooooooooooooo!