Advice on getting to and back from the Stadium.

HollowBeast
Apr 17, 2018
- 318
- 587
Black Hills
Never been in Miami , planning on-a Uber or Lyft.
seems I have read that the area has some crime events.
I would just like to see the game and the stadium experience, then get back to where we are staying.
Any thoughts on surviving afterwards
