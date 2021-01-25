AFC Arms Race

The AFC and NFC Championships underlined the need for a dominant offense--particularly a dominant passing game. While I love what we are doing on defense, for us to be contenders in the future, we need to build a potent offense. Simply put, we're not there yet. Not every team has a great OL, but most have a good one. All of them have stellar QB's, with Rodgers, Allen and Mahomes being three of the strongest arms in the NFL, and all three having a quick release and mobility. Brady has never been mobile and his fastball has lost some zip, but his arm is still decent and his accuracy and decision making still top notch (despite a mediocre game today).



But in the AFC, there are a large amount of good young QB's. In the AFC East we have Josh Allen, the clear best QB. The Jets may be adding Deshaun Watson, which would give us two top tier QB's in our division. The Black and Blue division has Lamar Jackson (Baltimore) and Baker Mayfield (Cleveland) and the best of the division might be Joe Burrow (Cincinnati). That leaves the Steelers with HoF'er Big Ben as the worst QB in that division ... which is scary. Jacksonville looks set to welcome Trevor Lawrence to the South, where Tannehill (Tennessee) has been playing well. Indianapolis and Carolina are looking to reload. Out west Justin Herbert has exploded onto the scene, and Derek Carr is a good QB (with Marcus Mariota the other option there). And of course, Pat Mahomes (Kansas City) dominates that division.



Almost all of these teams have talent at WR, and most have decent options in the run game. The young talent in the AFC is poised to take over the league. The AFC is set to become extremely competitive for the next decade. The time is now to ramp up our offensive talent and build a dominant passing attack. IMHO, we need to focus this draft on offense to make that happen.



It's up to Grier to pave our way forward. It's up to Coach Flo to turn that talent into a team that can compete in the rising jungle that is the AFC.