 AFC Arms Race | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC Arms Race

The AFC and NFC Championships underlined the need for a dominant offense--particularly a dominant passing game. While I love what we are doing on defense, for us to be contenders in the future, we need to build a potent offense. Simply put, we're not there yet. Not every team has a great OL, but most have a good one. All of them have stellar QB's, with Rodgers, Allen and Mahomes being three of the strongest arms in the NFL, and all three having a quick release and mobility. Brady has never been mobile and his fastball has lost some zip, but his arm is still decent and his accuracy and decision making still top notch (despite a mediocre game today).

But in the AFC, there are a large amount of good young QB's. In the AFC East we have Josh Allen, the clear best QB. The Jets may be adding Deshaun Watson, which would give us two top tier QB's in our division. The Black and Blue division has Lamar Jackson (Baltimore) and Baker Mayfield (Cleveland) and the best of the division might be Joe Burrow (Cincinnati). That leaves the Steelers with HoF'er Big Ben as the worst QB in that division ... which is scary. Jacksonville looks set to welcome Trevor Lawrence to the South, where Tannehill (Tennessee) has been playing well. Indianapolis and Carolina are looking to reload. Out west Justin Herbert has exploded onto the scene, and Derek Carr is a good QB (with Marcus Mariota the other option there). And of course, Pat Mahomes (Kansas City) dominates that division.

Almost all of these teams have talent at WR, and most have decent options in the run game. The young talent in the AFC is poised to take over the league. The AFC is set to become extremely competitive for the next decade. The time is now to ramp up our offensive talent and build a dominant passing attack. IMHO, we need to focus this draft on offense to make that happen.

It's up to Grier to pave our way forward. It's up to Coach Flo to turn that talent into a team that can compete in the rising jungle that is the AFC.
 
Really excited to see how this team stacks up next season. We should see a real jump again in Year 3. We need help at LB and a great pass rusher to get more consistent pressure. The OL will have three promising rookies going into their second season. Help at WR to go along with Williams and Wilson coming back should give an ability to create more openings for Tua. Definitely need a HB1 as well, Gaskin as a #2.
 
What I gained from the OP is that we lack the gunslinging, strong armed, good decision making, mobile QB. I see where he is coming from when you look at Herbert and especially Josh Allen who seems to be a young Big Ben back behind center. It will take leaps and bounds of improvement before Tua is in this conversation and no a WR won't automatically make him a Justin Herbert. He has a lot to prove over the course of the next 2 years or at minimum The Fins will be looking up at Buffalo for the next several years...........
 
