 AFC Conference Implications : KC vs Mia Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC Conference Implications : KC vs Mia Game

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
26,092
Reaction score
33,096
It starts getting really tough for the loser of this game.

Bascially one of those teams drop to 6-3.

Which would tie them or put them behind a few potential other AFC teams including. Assuming those teams win their game


7-2
KC/Mia
Jags
Ravens

6-3
KC/Mia
Bills(Tie breaker over Mia)
Steelers

Haven’t looked at the other teams remaining schedule. But once more Miami really needs to win the games they’re supposed to and sneak out 1-2 games they’re not favored “maybe” to win.
 
ANUFan said:
It starts getting really tough for the loser of this game.

Bascially one of those teams drop to 6-3.

Which would tie them or put them behind a few potential other AFC teams including. Assuming those teams win their game


7-2
KC/Mia
Jags
Ravens

6-3
KC/Mia
Bills(Tie breaker over Mia)
Steelers

Haven’t looked at the other teams remaining schedule. But once more Miami really needs to win the games they’re supposed to and sneak out 1-2 games they’re not favored “maybe” to win.
Click to expand...
Jills aren't beating Cinci. Squealers already played and are 5-3. JaGs have a bye.
 
This is all about playoff positioning. Win and Miami can host games through the AFC title game. Lose and we may need to travel to KC, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Baltimore, or Pittsburgh. Only warm weather opponent may be Jacksonville.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom