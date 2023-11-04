AFC Conference Implications : KC vs Mia Game

ANUFan
Club Member
It starts getting really tough for the loser of this game.
Bascially one of those teams drop to 6-3.
Which would tie them or put them behind a few potential other AFC teams including. Assuming those teams win their game
7-2
KC/Mia
Jags
Ravens
6-3
KC/Mia
Bills(Tie breaker over Mia)
Steelers
Haven’t looked at the other teams remaining schedule. But once more Miami really needs to win the games they’re supposed to and sneak out 1-2 games they’re not favored “maybe” to win.
