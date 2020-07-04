AFC East inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

Finfan83nj
IMPACT ROOKIES
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback: Tua is recovering "miraculously" from his hip injury. Once he is 100 percent, the question remains: Can Tua be the same strong player he was in college, one who played fast and showed good anticipation in his decision-making and throws? Tua is a great fit for Chan Gailey's spread offense but will need to carefully calculate when it's appropriate to be a risk-taker as a runner, especially in the middle of the field. The 6-foot passer will also need to learn to adjust to NFL pass rushers when he gets on the field, which won't be right away. There's no need to thrust Tua into the starting role Week 1.
Austin Jackson, left tackle: The athletic rookie will be given a shot to be the team's starting left tackle; he could use a year of seasoning but might not have that luxury. Jackson's biggest deficiencies at this point are his strength and hand techniques, which could take time to develop. The loss of spring workouts with the Dolphins has not helped him.
Robert Hunt, offensive tackle: Hunt is a powerful, nasty blocker who will get a chance to play right tackle. There are questions as to whether he can handle speed rushers on the outside, and he needs to improve his hand use. His hands are too wide at times, exposing his chest to defenders. If he doesn't work at right tackle, the Dolphins might move him in to guard.
KEY POSITION BATTLES
There are still a lot of questions surrounding the safety position. Who are the starters? How is playing time broken up? Player roles must also be determined.
ONE ADDITIONAL STORYLINE
Will the revamped O-line come together? The Dolphins will have four new starters, so it could take some time for this unit to jell. Can Jackson hold up at left tackle vs. power rushers? And Hunt against speed rushers? Who will emerge as the starting right guard? Will it be Jesse Davis, who is a good athlete with strength but is a converted D-lineman, or second-year pro Mike Deiter, who needs to improve his handling of quick rushers and tends to play too high and with his hands too wide? Davis could end up as the right tackle if Hunt is unable to handle fending off pass rushers. The only two sure starters in this lineup are LG Erik Flowers and C Ted Karras. Otherwise, there are a lot of unanswered questions.
Nothing really new to us, same things we’ve been discussing here. Does talk about our rivals though.
https://www.nfl.com/_amp/afc-east-inside-intel-vital-rookies-key-position-battles-juicy-subplots?__twitter_impression=true
