AFC East is most intriguing division long term

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (#5 Overall, '19, 2nd QB taken in draft)

HC = Brian Flores

GM = Chris Grier



Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen (#7 overall, '18, 3rd QB taken in draft)

HC = Sean McDermott

GM = Brandon Beane



New England Patriots

QB Mac Jones (#15 overall, '21, 5th QB taken in draft)

HC/GM = Bill Billichik



New York Jets

QB Zach Wilson (#2 overall, 2nd QB taken in draft)

HC = Robert Saleh

GM = Joe Douglas



I'm super excited of what this division holds in the future. You have 4 talented DC as HC paired up with young QBs! Never seen something as unique as this as one division having 4 promising young QBs while having all HCs being elite and master of one side of ball.



Not only that you have young aggressive GMs, wheeling and dealing trying to set up their team for greatness.



As an NFL fan I'm excited! I'm Browns fan so I don't have much skin in the game but I do like Dolphins and how they built their team so def will be rooting for them to be main dawgs of division for short and long term.



But I do want each team to live up to their potential, this division has been ran through by the Pats and it's time for the puppies to be come Dawgs and have new teams take over! Started with Bulls, then going to be Dolphins and then the Jets (Yes I know but I like what Joe Douglas is building).



Young Smart Defensive Minded HCs with Young Promising QBs with Young Forward Thinking GMs! This division is going to beautiful to watch for years to come and I can't wait!