AFC East is most intruging division long term

Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa (#5 Overall, '19, 2nd QB taken in draft)
HC = Brian Flores
GM = Chris Grier

Buffalo Bills
QB Josh Allen (#7 overall, '18, 3rd QB taken in draft)
HC = Sean McDermott
GM = Brandon Beane

New England Patriots
QB Mac Jones (#15 overall, '21, 5th QB taken in draft)
HC/GM = Bill Billichik

New York Jets
QB Zach Wilson (#2 overall, 2nd QB taken in draft)
HC = Robert Saleh
GM = Joe Douglas

I'm super excited of what this division holds in the future. You have 4 talented DC as HC paired up with young QBs! Never seen something as unique as this as one division having 4 promising young QBs while having all HCs being elite and master of one side of ball.

Not only that you have young aggressive GMs, wheeling and dealing trying to set up their team for greatness.

As an NFL fan I'm excited! I'm Browns fan so I don't have much skin in the game but I do like Dolphins and how they built their team so def will be rooting for them to be main dawgs of division for short and long term.

But I do want each team to live up to their potential, this division has been ran through by the Pats and it's time for the puppies to be come Dawgs and have new teams take over! Started with Bulls, then going to be Dolphins and then the Jets (Yes I know but I like what Joe Douglas is building).

Young Smart Defensive Minded HCs with Young Promising QBs with Young Forward Thinking GMs! This division is going to beautiful to watch for years to come and I can't wait!
 
I’m not hoping the other teams in our division live up to their potential. Call me selfish if you like. But I do agree they all have great potential (or are already very good, as in the Bills).

I do find it very interesting that we all have defensive-minded HCs when the NFL trend seems to be skewed towards offensive “guru” types getting hired by most teams to be their leaders.
 
Mach2 said:
They will both be in town at some point.

Invite them over. Perform a non biased assessment. Report back.
Click to expand...
My non biased assessment pain lots of pain. There’s or ours I don’t know.
 
Tua was a rookie last year, 2020, for the stats in the original post.

I hate the Jets but I think Zach Wilson will be better than most here. The Jets GM drafted extremely well and has a lot of picks next year too.

I also think Mac Jones will be solid for the Pats and it won't take him long to overtake Cam in the lineup. I think Smith and Waddle were being truthful that they preferred Jones over Tua.
 
Who ever have best offense and qb is going win afc east..all four team will have good defense.
 
AMakados10 said:
I also think Mac Jones will be solid for the Pats and it won't take him long to overtake Cam in the lineup. I think Smith and Waddle were being truthful that they preferred Jones over Tua.
Click to expand...
can't see his game translating to the nfl.

nope.

also do not believe a word of their preference for jones over tua.
 
I'm so jaded by the John Beck experience... I got zero faith that Zack Wilson will climb above average.

Buffalo's Oline is why they went on that hella run last year, imo.

Mac Jones has an Oline, some TE's too. Defense will be tough. Only time will tell if he's a Ken Dorsey(system QB from University of Miami's glory years).
 
AMakados10 said:
Tua was a rookie last year, 2020, for the stats in the original post.

I hate the Jets but I think Zach Wilson will be better than most here. The Jets GM drafted extremely well and has a lot of picks next year too.

I also think Mac Jones will be solid for the Pats and it won't take him long to overtake Cam in the lineup. I think Smith and Waddle were being truthful that they preferred Jones over Tua.
Click to expand...
2 words Coastal Carolina
 
Pandarilla said:
I'm so jaded by the John Beck experience... I got zero faith that Zack Wilson will climb above average.

Buffalo's Oline is why they went on that hella run last year, imo.

Mac Jones has an Oline, some TE's too. Defense will be tough. Only time will tell if he's a Ken Dorsey(system QB from University of Miami's glory years).
Click to expand...
More Danny Wuerffel or Gino Torretta than Ken Dorsey.

A poor man's Chris Weinke. Just younger.
 
AMakados10 said:
Tua was a rookie last year, 2020, for the stats in the original post.

I hate the Jets but I think Zach Wilson will be better than most here. The Jets GM drafted extremely well and has a lot of picks next year too.

I also think Mac Jones will be solid for the Pats and it won't take him long to overtake Cam in the lineup. I think Smith and Waddle were being truthful that they preferred Jones over Tua.
Click to expand...
Smith had a grudge with Tua ever since the championship game. When Smith was asked about Tua's throw for the winning touchdown, Smith said any of our QB's could've made that throw.
 
