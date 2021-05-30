AFC East might be the next great division

superphin said: If the Browns need to show more than 1 year than so do the Dolphins, we haven't exactly been lucky the last 20 years.



Ravens had the 2nd best defense in the NFL and went 11-5, maybe Jackson is not a playoff performer yet but he's not too shabby in the regular season.



The Steelers had the 3rd best defense in the NFL, have excellent skills positions, and are one of the consistently best run franchises in the NFL. They have 4 losing seasons since 1990, they'll be fine with or without Big Ben and his decline. Click to expand...

I will be shocked if Steelers don’t have winning season They did collapse last year but still got in playoffs. The year before they collapses and missed playoffs after ben was out for year but this board never expected them to win even 8 games that year and they did. They collapsed the year before that as well and missed playoffs when broken when crazy. But they always have a winning season. And usually make playoffs except two outs of last three years. Honestly they have horse show up their ***. The last three times they played packers Rodgers missed game. I bet they clean up on nfc north. Lions Vikings and bears. Everybody will be shocked. They will be 7-2. To start the year. Same ****.going to be a dog fight just for Miami to win 9 or 10 and get in playoffs. Only then is when I look at other teams like browns chargers. They have same schedule where there are no gimmiesI know it depends on tua. But I just can’t shake that we have not had back to back winning seasons since 2003 20002 and we missed playoffs those years too.besides tua I think Phillips the pass rusher could make a major difference between us being serious contendier or fighting to get in wc.I know one thing. It will happen as it always does. If we need some teams to help us out we won’t get help and the same people on finheaven will say we don’t deserve playoffs if we need help.happens every year. But colts ravens browns all got help last year but none of the fin heaven we don’t deserve it if we need help will chime in about that.Or we will get the posters who are just happy with growth and it’s okay with we miss playoffs cause we are improving lol.Never fails.Then you will get posters like me who are feeling how I feel exactly. Lol.