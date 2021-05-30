 AFC East might be the next great division | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC East might be the next great division

KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
875
Reaction score
1,266
Location
West Palm Beach
Pats are probably landing Julio Jones for 15 mill. This Division is shaping up to be a real monster. I dont think The Jets do anything again as I truly believe its a cursed franchise...yes I'm superstitious.

Reports are (reading between the lines) other teams offering 2nd or 3rd round picks Pats offered a 1st.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,270
Reaction score
2,030
Location
Los Angeles, CA
It obviously depends on Tua, Wilson, and Jones, with Allen as the clear cut leader. If 2 out of those three end up Franchise QBs this could the most competitive division for the next 10 years. Otherwise I'd say we are on par with the other AFC divisions.

Other AFC divisions could end up in the same positions though if some of those young QBs (Herbert, Wentz, Watson?, Lawrence, Burrow) pan out as well.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
875
Reaction score
1,266
Location
West Palm Beach
superphin said:
AFC North says hello.
Click to expand...
Not yet. I'm an Ohio guy as in my family is from there but I was born in raised in FL. Browns, need to show more than 1 year as it's a cursed franchise. The Brown's beat awful Steelers on a losing streak in the play offs but couldn't win a game vs KC they begged the Brown's to win.

Ravens? Lamar Jackson has a lot of fences to mend. Teams don't respect QBs that go to the press after every loss, blaming everyone else but themselves, lots of respect lost there. They have some real soul searching to do since Lamar Jackson fell off a cliff last year.

Pittsburgh? Na. Reports are; Big Ben can barely walk with awful knees and NO starter waiting to take the helm.

Bengals? They need to climb Everest still. Burrow is coming off a horrific knee injury probably won't be the same for a few years, if ever.
If you don't know how insane Burrows injury research what they had to do to fix it. Holy cow. They did serious surgery on Burrow. Talk about taking from Peter to pay Paul...damn.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,409
Reaction score
25,492
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
KingHydra said:
Not yet. I'm an Ohio guy as in my family is from there but I was born in raised in FL. Browns, need to show more than 1 year as it's a cursed franchise.
Ravens? Lamar Jackson has a lot of fences to mend. Teams don't respect QBs that go the press blaming everyone else but themselves lots of respect lost there. They have some real soul searching to do since Lamar Jackson fell off a cliff last year.
Pittsburgh? Na. Reports are Big Ben can barely walk with awful knees and starter waiting to take the helm.
Bengals? They need to climb Everest still. Burrow is coming off a horrific knee injury probably won't be the same for a few years, if ever.
Click to expand...
If the Browns need to show more than 1 year than so do the Dolphins, we haven't exactly been lucky the last 20 years.

Ravens had the 2nd best defense in the NFL and went 11-5, maybe Jackson is not a playoff performer yet but he's not too shabby in the regular season.

The Steelers had the 3rd best defense in the NFL, have excellent skills positions, and are one of the consistently best run franchises in the NFL. They have 4 losing seasons since 1990, they'll be fine with or without Big Ben and his decline.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
875
Reaction score
1,266
Location
West Palm Beach
superphin said:
If the Browns need to show more than 1 year than so do the Dolphins, we haven't exactly been lucky the last 20 years.

Ravens had the 2nd best defense in the NFL and went 11-5, maybe Jackson is not a playoff performer yet but he's not too shabby in the regular season.

The Steelers had the 3rd best defense in the NFL, have excellent skills positions, and are one of the consistently best run franchises in the NFL. They have 4 losing seasons since 1990, they'll be fine with or without Big Ben and his decline.
Click to expand...
I've grown up with the Brown's in my family. Can't compare them with Miami. All though you're not far off.

Ravens: we will see. They have some serious speed bumps to get thru.

Steeles showed you can't win without Ben and he will be even worse this year.

Don't get me wrong, AFC North could go either way. Steelers are usually a Monster but they have no starter waiting to take over QB and Big Ben probably won't finish out the year.

The Ravens need to wrangle Jackson. His mouth and blame game is losing him the Locker and that's huge.

They all have the talent. But, each team has glaring issues
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
838
Reaction score
849
Location
Minnesota
KingHydra said:
Not yet. I'm an Ohio guy as in my family is from there but I was born in raised in FL. Browns, need to show more than 1 year as it's a cursed franchise. The Brown's beat awful Steelers on a losing streak in the play offs but couldn't win a game vs KC they begged the Brown's to win.

Ravens? Lamar Jackson has a lot of fences to mend. Teams don't respect QBs that go to the press after every loss, blaming everyone else but themselves, lots of respect lost there. They have some real soul searching to do since Lamar Jackson fell off a cliff last year.

Pittsburgh? Na. Reports are; Big Ben can barely walk with awful knees and NO starter waiting to take the helm.

Bengals? They need to climb Everest still. Burrow is coming off a horrific knee injury probably won't be the same for a few years, if ever.
If you don't know how insane Burrows injury research what they had to do to fix it. Holy cow. They did serious surgery on Burrow. Talk about taking from Peter to pay Paul...damn.
Click to expand...
I tried looking the surgery up. His to be specific but from what I could find, it doesn't seem like the surgery is all that bad. They make a new acl from some of the torn whatever else is in there. But sounds like the recovery is the hard part. Do you have a link that maybe has more detail of his specificly?

Wow, TMZ has a pic of his scar. Oooof
 
Last edited:
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,402
Reaction score
20,528
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
KingHydra said:
Pats are probably landing Julio Jones for 15 mill. This Division is shaping up to be a real monster. I dont think The Jets do anything again as I truly believe its a cursed franchise...yes I'm superstitious.

Reports are (reading between the lines) other teams offering 2nd or 3rd round picks Pats offered a 1st.
Click to expand...
If you have to read between the lines, it's known as speculation. Maybe well founded, perhaps not.

NE is currently 11 mil in the red for cap space, so any high cost aquisitions would dictate some seriously negative implications.

www.spotrac.com

NFL 2021 Salary Cap Tracker

A real-time look at the 2021 salary cap totals for each NFL team, including estimated cap space.
www.spotrac.com
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
4,759
Reaction score
7,562
Age
68
Location
Miami
KingHydra said:
Pats are probably landing Julio Jones for 15 mill. This Division is shaping up to be a real monster. I dont think The Jets do anything again as I truly believe its a cursed franchise...yes I'm superstitious.

Reports are (reading between the lines) other teams offering 2nd or 3rd round picks Pats offered a 1st.
Click to expand...
The latest rumor has the Titans with the best chance of trading for Jones. So I wouldn’t put Jones on the Patriots or any other team in the NFL besides the Falcons until a trade actually happens. The Patriots still need to sign their draft picks and they have just over $16 million in cap space.

While they could certainly make room with their salary cap to trade for Jones, I will still be very surprised if he ends up in New England.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,904
Reaction score
1,567
Age
45
superphin said:
If the Browns need to show more than 1 year than so do the Dolphins, we haven't exactly been lucky the last 20 years.

Ravens had the 2nd best defense in the NFL and went 11-5, maybe Jackson is not a playoff performer yet but he's not too shabby in the regular season.

The Steelers had the 3rd best defense in the NFL, have excellent skills positions, and are one of the consistently best run franchises in the NFL. They have 4 losing seasons since 1990, they'll be fine with or without Big Ben and his decline.
Click to expand...
I will be shocked if Steelers don’t have winning season They did collapse last year but still got in playoffs. The year before they collapses and missed playoffs after ben was out for year but this board never expected them to win even 8 games that year and they did. They collapsed the year before that as well and missed playoffs when broken when crazy. But they always have a winning season. And usually make playoffs except two outs of last three years. Honestly they have horse show up their ***. The last three times they played packers Rodgers missed game. I bet they clean up on nfc north. Lions Vikings and bears. Everybody will be shocked. They will be 7-2. To start the year. Same ****.

going to be a dog fight just for Miami to win 9 or 10 and get in playoffs. Only then is when I look at other teams like browns chargers. They have same schedule where there are no gimmies

I know it depends on tua. But I just can’t shake that we have not had back to back winning seasons since 2003 20002 and we missed playoffs those years too.

besides tua I think Phillips the pass rusher could make a major difference between us being serious contendier or fighting to get in wc.

I know one thing. It will happen as it always does. If we need some teams to help us out we won’t get help and the same people on finheaven will say we don’t deserve playoffs if we need help.

happens every year. But colts ravens browns all got help last year but none of the fin heaven we don’t deserve it if we need help will chime in about that.

Or we will get the posters who are just happy with growth and it’s okay with we miss playoffs cause we are improving lol.

Never fails.
Then you will get posters like me who are feeling how I feel exactly. Lol.
 
"Fitzmagic"

"Fitzmagic"

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
1,697
Reaction score
2,106
Age
55
Location
Louisville
KingHydra said:
Not yet. I'm an Ohio guy as in my family is from there but I was born in raised in FL. Browns, need to show more than 1 year as it's a cursed franchise. The Brown's beat awful Steelers on a losing streak in the play offs but couldn't win a game vs KC they begged the Brown's to win.

Ravens? Lamar Jackson has a lot of fences to mend. Teams don't respect QBs that go to the press after every loss, blaming everyone else but themselves, lots of respect lost there. They have some real soul searching to do since Lamar Jackson fell off a cliff last year.

Pittsburgh? Na. Reports are; Big Ben can barely walk with awful knees and NO starter waiting to take the helm.

Bengals? They need to climb Everest still. Burrow is coming off a horrific knee injury probably won't be the same for a few years, if ever.
If you don't know how insane Burrows injury research what they had to do to fix it. Holy cow. They did serious surgery on Burrow. Talk about taking from Peter to pay Paul...damn.
Click to expand...
WTH are you talking about with Lamar? He is one of the humblest kids I have ever seen. Always gives credit to others while taking blame always. You are a good poster but way off on Lamar. Could he be a better passer? Sure but if what he did last year was fall off a cliff then I don’t know what to say.

2750+ passing yds + 1000 rushing yards. 33 tot TD’s and 9 ints with a 99 QBR and led his team to the playoffs again. Fences to mend? Hardly.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,493
Reaction score
881
If we emerge and really make some noise this year, then I would agree. That would leave the Jets as the team rebuilding, but I think their turnaround will be quick because they seem to have a very good GM. We need to handle our business within the division and show the others just who the boss is. The Dolphins aren't just a pretty face anymore!
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
41,202
Reaction score
63,258
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Mach2 said:
If you have to read between the lines, it's known as speculation. Maybe well founded, perhaps not.

NE is currently 11 mil in the red for cap space, so any high cost aquisitions would dictate some seriously negative implications.

www.spotrac.com

NFL 2021 Salary Cap Tracker

A real-time look at the 2021 salary cap totals for each NFL team, including estimated cap space.
www.spotrac.com
Click to expand...
11mill in the red? I took a look at they have 16mill+ of cap space or am I missing something?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom