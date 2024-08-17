AFC East news and comments thread.

djphinfan
Perennial All-Pro
Super Donator
Club Member
Airplane suck???
pats have a Qb battle going on between Brisset and Maye, either way that’s two wins. No more belicek, McDaniel says he was the toughest to scheme against.
Bills have lost some core guys, gonna face a lot of two tight end sets there but I think we’re gonna be good defending the run, allow Ramsey to cover Kincaid.
and the airplanes, I don’t see a threat from the tight end position, they have good backs and one great receiver and a bad head coach.
Any news on these teams can keep us up to date on our Matchups.
pats have a Qb battle going on between Brisset and Maye, either way that’s two wins. No more belicek, McDaniel says he was the toughest to scheme against.
Bills have lost some core guys, gonna face a lot of two tight end sets there but I think we’re gonna be good defending the run, allow Ramsey to cover Kincaid.
and the airplanes, I don’t see a threat from the tight end position, they have good backs and one great receiver and a bad head coach.
Any news on these teams can keep us up to date on our Matchups.