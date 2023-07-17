 AFC East Quarterback Rankings With Unbiased Statistical Formula | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC East Quarterback Rankings With Unbiased Statistical Formula

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,169
Reaction score
1,726
Location
Maryland
The ten categories are 1. Durability (One point is deducted from each game not played, whether due to injury or any other reason) 2. Passer Rating 3. Passing Yards 4. Touchdowns 5. Completion percentage 6. Yards per Attempt 7. Air Yards Per Attempt 8. On Target percentage 9. Interceptions (points deducted from 10 for each interception over the NFL lead of least interceptions) 10. Completion percentage of passes over 20 yards.
Results: https://dolphinstalk.com/2023/07/afc-east-quarterback-rankings-with-unbiased-statistical-formula/
 
The fault in that formula is every statistic is weighted evenly, so that's like saying yards and touchdowns are worth exactly the same as completion percentage of passes thrown over 20 yards. I mean I guess it's cool that Tua is ranked number 1, but the reasoning is flawed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom