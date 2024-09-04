AFC East will come down to Miami or Jets and here's a very simple reason why

Caveat: Assuming no injuries of course, here is how I see things shaking out:



Dolphins, Bill, Jets.. According to the consensus, and even Vegas, these teams are reaaaally close. I know, I know we're all diehard Dolphins fans but realistically, it's gonna be tight and I wanted to take an objective look at this



Dolphins easily have the best offense

Jets easily have the best defense

Bills have the best QB (sorry Tua, I still love ya) and a great defensive coach



All 3 teams play the exact same schedule EXCEPT for 3 games and here is where I think things get very interesting



Let's assume all 3 teams split which is highly possible. You could make the argument that Tua owns the Jets and Allen owns the Dolphins but any QB play outside of Wilson should see an improvement for the Jets, as for the Bills, they should take a step back with a much weaker QB room and a depleted defense.



So outside of the same schedule:



Jets play - vs Den, Min (London), @ Pitt (primetime)

Fins play - vs LV, @ GB (Thanksgiving night), @ Cle (primetime)

Bills play - @ Bal (primetime), vs KC, @ Det



Okay right off the bat, holy ****, those 3 games the Bills play are absolutely brutal. I can see them losing all 3, especially since 2 of the games are on the road.



I see the Bills finishing 3rd. Dolphins and Jets is close but GB should be much better than the Vikings. Steelers/Browns is a wash to me. Great defenses with below average offenses.



I know, I know, any given sunday.. but 'tis the night before the season and I'm excited to talk football



Go Fins!