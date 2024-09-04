 AFC East will come down to Miami or Jets and here's a very simple reason why | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC East will come down to Miami or Jets and here's a very simple reason why

mandal24

mandal24

Caveat: Assuming no injuries of course, here is how I see things shaking out:

Dolphins, Bill, Jets.. According to the consensus, and even Vegas, these teams are reaaaally close. I know, I know we're all diehard Dolphins fans but realistically, it's gonna be tight and I wanted to take an objective look at this

Dolphins easily have the best offense
Jets easily have the best defense
Bills have the best QB (sorry Tua, I still love ya) and a great defensive coach

All 3 teams play the exact same schedule EXCEPT for 3 games and here is where I think things get very interesting

Let's assume all 3 teams split which is highly possible. You could make the argument that Tua owns the Jets and Allen owns the Dolphins but any QB play outside of Wilson should see an improvement for the Jets, as for the Bills, they should take a step back with a much weaker QB room and a depleted defense.

So outside of the same schedule:

Jets play - vs Den, Min (London), @ Pitt (primetime)
Fins play - vs LV, @ GB (Thanksgiving night), @ Cle (primetime)
Bills play - @ Bal (primetime), vs KC, @ Det

Okay right off the bat, holy ****, those 3 games the Bills play are absolutely brutal. I can see them losing all 3, especially since 2 of the games are on the road.

I see the Bills finishing 3rd. Dolphins and Jets is close but GB should be much better than the Vikings. Steelers/Browns is a wash to me. Great defenses with below average offenses.

I know, I know, any given sunday.. but 'tis the night before the season and I'm excited to talk football

Go Fins!
 
WaddleWaddle said:
While Deshaun Watson sucks, the Browns roster is a class above the Steelers roster. Browns might have the best roster in the NFL outside of the QB position.

Steelers are terrible.
I dont see it. Steelers have arguably the best front 7 in the AFC

Most importantly, Steelers have the better coach. 1 of only 4 teams with 4 consecutive winning seasons.. Mind blowing that the Dolphins are 1 of those teams 😃
 
mandal24 said:
i hate the jets but they won 7 games with the worst QB play in the history of the NFL lol
Ugh I know. Saleh is a DC so they’ll always be tough on D as long as he’s there. An average year for the qb could mean the division for them unfortunately.
 
It’s to the point where I’m just utterly floored by the Jets hype.

A good defense and that is it. Period.

People tend to forget, Rodgers was already trending down before leaving GB. His last season there, him and Devante Adams couldn’t get them into the playoffs. So GB replaces that duo with a completely unproven Jordan Love, a new WR core and the results are a road playoff blowout win in Dallas and damn near winning their 2nd round game.

Rodgers is now 2 years older, coming off an achilles injury, and is playing behind an Oline almost entirely constituted of old Vets with horrific injury track records. Oh, and they’re already at each others throats in the locker room and the players don’t respect Saleh for how he’s let Rodgers come in and run the asylum.

The Jets are not making a push for the AFC East and you can print that in ink. They’ll do what the Jets do anytime they have hype- flame out in such a fantastic manner that it didn’t even seem possible until we see it with our own eyes. The East still runs through Buffalo and this is the year Miami needs to route that **** straight through the 305.
 
mandal24 said:
I can see the Jets imploding a million miles away
 
mandal24 said:
I mean, why not pick The team with with the prettiest helmets? That’s why I’m picking us to win the division for sure…
 
I am not sold on the Jets...sorry...tried...just don't see it. Their OL is God-awful and Rodgers has not played in a season. Their defense is good but I am the state of Missouri..."the show me state" when it comes to the Jets.
 
