AFC looks to be crazy good this year!

New NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus which players benefited most from the draft The Saints didn't pick Jameis Winston's successor, the Cowboys' rookies will free up Micah Parsons and the Chargers added help for Justin Herbert.

I know this is playing captain obvious but dang as I look farther into the AFC it's ridiculously deep! Just was reviewing ESPN's latest Power Poll after free agency and they basically have us as the 12th best team in the AFC. Now I get that we would all put them higher - or most of us would anyway:) That said it's going to be a tough because outside of a few teams there are about 85% of the teams in the AFC starting this year thinking they have a legit shot at the playoffs! I haven't been this excited for a season in a long time -when looking at it though it's certainly going to be an interesting season for sure!!!!