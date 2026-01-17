AFC/NFC Divisional Round Weekend

andyahs
Yep, same here. Rooting for Denver, Seattle, Houston, Chicago. But I guess Shula and Kubiak could be reasons to root against the Rams and Hawks. In any event, I think Fins need to move quickly once the Rooney rule is satisfied as it will be a clusterf@ck for each of the teams trying to grab the best assistants, etc. before they miss out. It will be interesting to see who, if any of Miami's current coaches stay on.Saturday:
Sunday:
Who you got?
Do we want a team to lose so we get a chance at a new coach early?
Can't pull for the Bills at all. I'm a Vrabel fan but not a N.E. fan.
I gotta go with Denver, Seattle, Houston and Chicago.