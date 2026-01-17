 AFC/NFC Divisional Round Weekend | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Weekend

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
24,790
Reaction score
64,480
Location
Bahamas
Saturday:

FireShot Capture 008 - Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos 2025 POST 2 - Game Center - [www.nfl.com].pngFireShot Capture 009 - San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 2025 POST 2 - Game C_ - [www.nf...png


Sunday:

FireShot Capture 010 - Houston Texans at New England Patriots 2025 POST 2 - Game Ce_ - [www.nf...pngFireShot Capture 011 - Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears 2025 POST 2 - Game Center - [www.nfl....png



Who you got?

Do we want a team to lose so we get a chance at a new coach early?

Can't pull for the Bills at all. I'm a Vrabel fan but not a N.E. fan.

I gotta go with Denver, Seattle, Houston and Chicago.
 

Attachments

  • FireShot Capture 013 - Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos 2025 POST 2 - Game Center - [www.nfl.com].jpg
    FireShot Capture 013 - Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos 2025 POST 2 - Game Center - [www.nfl.com].jpg
    7.8 KB · Views: 1
Broncos - Denver's defense is better than the Jags' and Bills needed all of Allen's miracles to beat the Jags.
Seahawks - Seattle's defense is significantly better than the Eagles'. Niners scored 23 on the Eagles, that will not be enough to win in Seattle.
Pats - because they are at home. Both teams struggle to score 20 against top defenses. Houston's offense is nor high scoring. A match up of two QBs not tested in playoffs. It's a toss up.
Rams - I have to go with Stafford.
 
BRONCOS at mile high, please commit to the run that's the bills weakness. Please dont score too fast in final minutes of the game like the inexperienced Jags did last week.
TEXANS Defense is best in the league, can their offense show up
49ERS going to shock the Seahawks, there's always a surprise, Darnold had a great year last year and a no show in playoffs, does history repeat...
BEARS at home in frigid weather vs sunny dome team. Stafford has hand injury on throwing arm. Caleb and Ben Johnson have magic together and the defense is good enough.
 
andyahs said:
Saturday:

View attachment 201356View attachment 201357


Sunday:

View attachment 201358View attachment 201359



Who you got?

Do we want a team to lose so we get a chance at a new coach early?

Can't pull for the Bills at all. I'm a Vrabel fan but not a N.E. fan.

I gotta go with Denver, Seattle, Houston and Chicago.
Click to expand...
Yep, same here. Rooting for Denver, Seattle, Houston, Chicago. But I guess Shula and Kubiak could be reasons to root against the Rams and Hawks. In any event, I think Fins need to move quickly once the Rooney rule is satisfied as it will be a clusterf@ck for each of the teams trying to grab the best assistants, etc. before they miss out. It will be interesting to see who, if any of Miami's current coaches stay on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom