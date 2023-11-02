AFC Offensive Player of the Month | Tyreek Hill

andyahs
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins · WR
Perhaps it's fitting that Hill is already in Germany, because there's plenty of reason for him to celebrate his October. Hill has already reached 1,000 receiving yards on the season and that came following a sensational month in which he racked up 602 yards -- 120.4 per game -- with 36 receptions and four touchdowns.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight October Players of the Month
Wide receivers Jordan Addison, A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill lauded for their sensational showings in October.
