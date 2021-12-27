 AFC Playoff as of Week 16 (minus one very important Monday Night Football game) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC Playoff as of Week 16 (minus one very important Monday Night Football game)

If we win we move up to the 7th seed but that’s only because the Raiders get tossed because of some tie breaker with LA. We can still use a Raiders loss.
 
VBCheeseGrater said:
If I go to the playoff machine, and only enter KC win over PIT (given at this point) and MIA over NO, then we are the 7th seed.

Big game tomorrow night!
Yeah there’s like one scenario where Miami m, LV and Pittsburgh win out we are out. We need a Raiders loss for comfort.
 
There was a lot of build-up this week over the Sat / Sun games and what they meant to Miami's playoff chances.

The underlying theme was that Miami has to win out. No question.

But I watched the Bills-Pats and Steelers/Chiefs games...both very important to Miami's chances.

Now, having been so gratified over how many of those games went our way, the INTENSITY LEVEL of tomorrow night's game is just so much more enthralling.

I'm serious. I haven't been this enchanted with the Fins since the days of Marino to Clayton & Duper.
 
DolfanISS said:
Yeah there’s like one scenario where Miami m, LV and Pittsburgh win out we are out. We need a Raiders loss for comfort.
That’s not correct because if the Dolphins win out they would finish 10-7 and if the Steelers win out they would finish 9-7-1. So the Dolphins would end up ahead of the Steelers.
 
...and out of ****ing no where, here come the Dolphins, riding a winning streak like KCs.

Great stuff.

There will be a lot of talk about Miami tomorrow on the TV and radio.

Miami is one of those teams that everyone around America loves, ...or at least loves to hate, like the Pats.

Oh...and J-E-T-S SUCK SUCK SUCK
 
The Playoffs started 6 games ago for this team and we will be treated to at least three more ( I hope) Lose any game still this year and we are out.

Love that this team did not give up and will have an awesome time tomorrow cheering this team....getting angry at the dumb plays and penalties, excited for those big plays and hard nosed hits and hopefully get to watch more meaningful games after that one.

Go Phins, Let's Go! :BC::BC::BC::BC::BC::BC:____ ____ ____/ _____ _____ _____ _____

If we fill those blanks the last emoji will be much better!!!!!!!
 
