AFC Playoff as of Week 16 (minus one very important Monday Night Football game)

72TributeBike
Second String
Yeah there’s like one scenario where Miami m, LV and Pittsburgh win out we are out. We need a Raiders loss for comfort.If I go to the playoff machine, and only enter KC win over PIT (given at this point) and MIA over NO, then we are the 7th seed.
Big game tomorrow night!
Sounds easier typed than done to me but fingers crossed....1 at a time.Just win out and you are in. Just that easy. No more help needed. Fins are in full control of their own playoff hopes.
That's not correct because if the Dolphins win out they would finish 10-7 and if the Steelers win out they would finish 9-7-1. So the Dolphins would end up ahead of the Steelers.
Yup I was wrong. We win and we’re in!No need to continue talking about a loss for the Raiders.
Well playoff fate in your own hands. That is all you can ask for at this point.Sounds easier typed than done to me but fingers crossed....1 at a time.
Pittsburgh cannot get 10 wins anymore. Win out and Pitt cannot top or tie us.