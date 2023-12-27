 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week | Jason Saunders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week | Jason Saunders

A predicted offensive shootout on Sunday became a special teams showcase for Sanders. Sanders propelled the Dolphins to a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, connecting for a 29-yard game-winner. It was the last of five field goals for Sanders, including him flexing his might with makes of 57, 52 and 54 yards. All told he had 16 points in a win that clinched a playoff spot for the Fins.

