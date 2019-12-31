AFC Wide Receiver Leader

PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
1,863
Reaction score
87
Location
Florida
Congrats to Devante Parker for leading all AFC WRs this year in Yards!

Ended the year with 1202 yards and 9 TDs.

5th in NFL receiving behind Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and TE Travis Kelce. Will we wave this success goodbye with Chan Gailey?
 
Njphinsfan

Njphinsfan

Second String
Joined
Aug 4, 2011
Messages
1,391
Reaction score
442
Location
Hewitt, NJ
And he didn't make the Pro Bowl...he absolutely should have represented the Dolphins this year. He still might, as an alternate, but it just shows the frustration as a fan. Parker should have been there.
 
PAphins

PAphins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 8, 2016
Messages
578
Reaction score
766
Location
Northeast PA
Njphinsfan said:
And he didn't make the Pro Bowl...he absolutely should have represented the Dolphins this year. He still might, as an alternate, but it just shows the frustration as a fan. Parker should have been there.
Click to expand...
Theres a good chance Tyreek or D Hop won’t be participating - I imagine DVP would be first alternate. Gross they picked Landry over him
 
