AFC Wide Receiver Leader

Congrats to Devante Parker for leading all AFC WRs this year in Yards!
Ended the year with 1202 yards and 9 TDs.
5th in NFL receiving behind Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and TE Travis Kelce. Will we wave this success goodbye with Chan Gailey?
