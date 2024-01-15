AFC Wildcard Pittsburgh vs Buffalo

CA Dolfan
Damn this started already? And judging by your post, I'm guessing the Bills already scored lol.Steelers defense broke.
Yes. Sounds like a Bills broadcast.Oh god, is the uslurper announcing?
Buffalo is a better team.. is there a point you were trying to make and failed?Not quite like playing Tennessee at home. Oops . Forget the Fins choked that game away. So sad.