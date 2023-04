Only way I’m trading back is if there’s several players we still like on the board at 51. I then would possibly trade back 5-10 spots just as long as we still have a legitimate shot at landing one of those players….



Now if most the players we like are get eaten up before 51, we have to stay put.



I think trading up at some point is more realistic than trading down tho. Whether or not it’s a trade up from 51 or a trade up with our 3rd round pick to get a late 2nd or an earlier 3rd.





I get that the more picks we have the more exciting the draft is but Miami is in a position right now where they only have a couple true needs. If Miami can make a move with our 3rd rounder to move back up in the 2nd to address two needs then they should do it.