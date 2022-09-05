After consulting with experts, I've concluded that we will make the playoffs!

After consulting with my eleven experts, I've concluded that we will make the playoffs!My panel of experts need no introduction: and you can see for yourself in their photo below, they are inquisitive, serious and concerned about some of the dumb posts that I read from time to time on FinHeaven:These guys don't tolerate "Lemmings". They are more aggressive than I am with rodents.They are noted for keeping the villages in Africa where they came from free of rodents, specifically "reed rats", and used those rodents as a supplement to their diet.It was a fair fight - those reed rats averaged 20 pounds apiece and are considered particularly vicious. Basenjis weigh around 22 pounds apiece. - LOL